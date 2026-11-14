Norway-Wales 3-1 live: Haaland seals it again with a penalty

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Follow Norway v Wales LIVE, the penultimate match for both teams in Group 4 of Nations League A.

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Norway-Wales kicks off matchday five of Group 4 in League A of the 2026/2027 Nations League at 18:00 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Haaland and his team-mates and Craig Bellamy's Wales both need a win to keep alive their hopes of catching second-placed Denmark and potentially reaching the tournament finals as the best runners-up behind already-qualified Portugal.

Norway-Wales: confirmed line-ups and match details



Norway-Wales 3-1



Scorers: 59' Nusa (N), 68' Schjelderup (N), 79' Brooks (W), 87' Haaland (pen) (N)



Norway (4-4-1-1): Selvik; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Bobb (66' Schjelderup), Berge, Aasgaard (66' Berg), Nusa; Odegaard; Haaland. Head coach: Stale Solbakken.



Wales (4-4-2): Darlow; Williams (72' Roberts), Rodon, Davies, DaSilva; James (72' Brooks), Ampadu, Cullen (72' Colwill), Wilson; Johnson, Koumas (64' Harris). Head coach: Craig Bellamy.



Referee: Derevinskyi (UKR)

Booked: Ampadu (W), Roberts (W), Wilson (W)

Sent off: -

Norway-Wales: goals and key moments



87' GOAL - Haaland takes the penalty himself and puts the result beyond doubt, wrong-footing Darlow with a powerful left-footed shot into the bottom corner.



86' PENALTY - Haaland turns provider again, playing Schjelderup through. Roberts trips the substitute as he enters the box, and the referee points to the spot.



79' GOAL - Brooks combines in a close-range one-two, beats Ajer with his control and lifts the ball over Selvik as the goalkeeper rushes out.



68' GOAL - Norway strike again as Wales open up. Wolfe wins the ball and immediately plays Nusa through. The Leipzig winger times his run on the edge of offside, lets the ball bounce and uses the outside of his foot to find Haaland almost in front of goal inside the box. Rather than shoot, the City striker instinctively lays it off to the far post, where substitute Schjelderup beats Darlow from close range.



59' GOAL - After a corner, Nusa chests down a short clearance from the Wales defence at the edge of the box. From inside the arc, he drives a low right-footed shot into the bottom corner to Darlow's right.



55' CHANCE - Norway's first real chance: Nusa finally beats his man and slips a through ball into the box for Berge. From the edge of the six-yard box, Berge tries to place a right-footed shot, but Cullen makes a desperate block.



43' CHANCE - James threatens again, this time producing the first shot on target of the match. His powerful strike from just beyond the right edge of the box forces Selvik to punch clear.

18' CHANCE - James has the first real goalscoring chance of the match. He breaks away on the counter-attack, changes direction twice to wrong-foot the Norwegian defence and attempts a lob from the edge of the box. It beats Selvik but brushes past the far post.

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0' Kick-off at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo at 18:00



All the information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here



League A Group 4: the pre-match standings

Portugal 12

Denmark 6

Wales 3

Norway 3