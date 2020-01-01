Gerard Nus - Maybe Juan Ferrando wanted to join NorthEast United

The Highlanders manager hopes actions will be take against Alberto Noguera for pushing him during the match...

remained unbeaten in their third consecutive match of the season, as they managed to hold to a 1-1 draw and climb to the second position on the (ISL) table.

Coach Gerard Nus praised his team for its spirited fight against a strong Gaurs side but he suggested that winning was the team's sole intention ahead of the match.

"I am satisfied with the work rate and the things which we did. I am so happy. We wanted to win, of course, we came here with that desire, mentality and the hope that we will do everything that it takes to win but at the same time we knew we were facing a team that won the regular championship last season. So it was a big test. Also, we are playing the league in Goa this year which is hard. Credit to my players," said Nus.

More teams

The Spanish coach made five changes in NorthEast starting lineup which included full-back Provat Lakra coming in place of star defender Ashutosh Mehta. Lakra did not have the best of outings and in fact, was partially at fault for conceding the goal.

Brandon Fernandes beat Provat Lakra on the left flank before sending in the cross from which Angulo scored. Lakra was replaced in the second half and Mehta eventually took the field.

The NorthEast United, though, backed the Bengali defender and suggested that it wasn't a gamble on his part to field Lakra in place of Mehta in the starting lineup.

"It was not a risk at all because (Provat) Lakra is a player with a huge experience and I am happy with what he did in the training sessions and obviously, he is another player I am lucky to have in the squad and that is why he played. It could be him or Ashutosh (Mehta). I am lucky to have so many good players in the squad," Nus opined.

The former youth coach explained that he decided to nominate young midfielder Lalengmawia as the team's captain as he wanted to convey his faith in the midfielder.

"I have already spoken about him so many times because it is amazing to have one of the most talented Indian players with us. He has been a part of U19 national team and I am sure he will soon be a part of the senior team. Giving him the captaincy for the game means he has my full trust and the team needs him."

Nus was involved in a verbal spat with opposition's manager Juan Ferrando and later was pushed by FC Goa midfielder Alberto Noguera. The Highlanders boss was not very happy with Noguera's behaviour and wants the league to take appropriate action against the offender.

"When the team fights, the coach has to help and fight as well if needed. This is a family and I don't see a coach who will not do the same. About the incident, I have never seen that before in my career that a player comes and pushes the opposition coach.

"I know there is a serious process that happens here when this kind of incidents happen because it is not nice to see it at all. I am sure the officials will do whatever it is required. About the coach he came to our bench, I don't know why maybe he wants to be a part of NorthEast United's coaching staff, you should ask him," said the 35-year-old coach.