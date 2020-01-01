Mat Yo set to join Thai League 1 outfit Bangkok Glass

In a stunning revelation, it has been reported that veteran Malaysia forward Norshahrul Idlan Talaha is set to join Thai League 1 club Bangkok Glass.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The move has been revealed by the 33-year old player's agent, Abdul Halim Abdul Shukor to the Malaysian Football League on Tuesday.

"I've received an offer for Norshahrul or Mat Yo from the Thai club, and tomorrow (Wednesday) he will fly to Bangkok for a medical. If everything goes smoothly, he will sign a one-year contract on Friday. A couple months ago they were looking for an ASEAN quota player and I suggested him, because he has the technical ability to play in the Thai league.

"When I proposed Norshahrul, his age was not a concern because I believe he can play for two or three more seasons. It all depends on his diligence in keeping fit and in maintaining his diet.

"Expect more Malaysian players to move there because they are improving, as proven by Malaysia's 2-1 win over last year, as well as JDT's (six-time consecutive Malaysia champions) performance in the AFC .

The former Kelantan, JDT and player's move will see two Malaysian players featuring in the Thai top division in 2020. Centre back Dominic Tan has joined Police Tero on a permanent basis, having played for them as a loanee in 2019. Coincidentally, both Norshahrul and Dominic's clubs have been promoted to the top tier from the second division after the conclusion of the 2019 season.

