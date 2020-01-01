Norman: Former SuperSport United goalkeeper joins Argentine club CS Independiente Rivadavia

The former Matsatsantsa net minder will look to launch his career in South America as he joins an Argentine club

Young South African and former SuperSport United goalkeeper Brad Norman has completed a move to Argentine club CS Independiente Rivadavia.

The 24-year-old netminder has signed a two-year deal with Rivadavia in the South American First Division also known as the Primera B Nacional.

Norman has featured for clubs such as Moroka Swallows in and joins the Argentine side from Sportivo Liqueno in .

“I am excited to get this opportunity to play overseas and in a tough but beautiful country that has incredible football passion,” said Norman as quoted by Daily Sun.

“I want to thank Independiente management for believing in my abilities. I have no doubt that I will enjoy my stay there and continue to grow as a player.

“I carry hopes of playing for my country’s national football team [Bafana Bafana] in the future, and I’d like to look at this as my actual first path towards fulfilling that ambition.”

According to the publication, Norman is still waiting for the approval of his visa before linking up with the Mendoza-based team for the 2020/21 campaign.

On the other hand, the young shot-stopper has also played for Maccabi FC and Matsatsantsa prior to his switch to Paraguay.

Meanwhile, he is now looking forward to joining one of ’s oldest football institutions and establish himself as one of the keepers in contention to impress Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.

It is also reported that Norman’s move to Argentina was facilitated by South American player representatives such as Gabriel Gerberoff and Ivan Delgado.

“Brad is ambitious about playing and competing in a foreign country. He is technically good with great distribution,” said Delgado.

“He also fits into what we call a ‘sweeper-keeper’. He is reliable, the first thing you look at in a keeper.

“I believe that the Primera B Nacional is more competitive than most top leagues in the world and that this path will do his growth and already huge talent a world of good.”