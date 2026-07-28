Three of the rising young talents at Barcelona have caught the eye of the club's coaching staff, led by German manager Hansi Flick, with their standout performances during the opening days of preparations for the new 2026-27 season.

Flick and his colleagues are hard at work as the new campaign looms.

Barcelona had to start those preparations without a host of their biggest stars, all rested after a summer at the World Cup.

Eight of the club's players featured for a Spain side that beat Argentina to lift the trophy.

That absence has thrown open the door for a clutch of youngsters, handing them the chance to prove their worth and stake a claim for the first team next season.

According to Cadena COPE radio journalist Víctor Navarro, Flick and his coaching staff are "very happy" with the impressive level shown so far by the young trio Álex González, Ibrima Toncara and Ibrahim Diarra.

González and Diarra are 19-year-old wingers. Toncara, tipped as the next big thing in Catalonia, is an attacking midfielder of just 16.

Barcelona's training camp in England began on Monday and runs until 3 August, with 17 young players in the squad, among them 18-year-old Egypt national team striker Hamza Abdel Karim.

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