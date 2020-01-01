Nomvethe: Former AmaZulu striker comes out of retirement to join Uthongathi FC

The KwaMashu-born attacker has returned to professional football just six months after ending his glittering career

Former and striker Siyabonga Nomvethe has come out of retirement to join National First Division (NFD) side Uthongathi FC.

Nomvethe signed a six-month contract with the Cane Cutters, meaning his current deal will expire at the end of the current campaign.

The 42-year-old marksman was recently on the books before his retirement from professional at the end of last season.

He was promised a job at Usuthu but he confirmed recently that the Durban-based side had not come back to him regarding the role he would play at the club.

Nomvethe has been brought in to help Uthongathi gain promotion to the .

As things stand, Uthongathi are currently placed second on the NFD standings with 31 points from 16 league games, a point behind leaders Cape Town, who have played one game less.

He joins the club alongside veteran midfielder and former Bafana Bafana star Thanduyise Khuboni who also penned a short-term deal.

The two former Bafana Bafana players join the likes of Issa Sarr who moved to the Tongaat-based club soon after leaving Pirates at the of the 2018/19 season.

Nomvethe made a name for himself while playing for several PSL clubs, including African Wanderers, Chiefs, Pirates, Moroka Swallows and most recently AmaZulu.

He also played in for and among other teams and also plied his trade in for Alborg BK.

Khuboni, on the other hand, became prominent for his stellar performances for .