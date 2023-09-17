Nomvethe advises Kaizer Chiefs midfielder: ‘Sithebe needs to know that Amakhosi are a big team’

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Siyabonga Nomvethe has sent a message to Amakhosi’s out-of-favour midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old central midfielder has been struggling for game time this season which is his second term at Naturena.

The former AmaZulu star has featured in just one Premier Soccer League match this campaign as he struggles to convince coach Molefi Ntseki that he deserves to play more.

Nomvethe has words for the midfielder whom he believes is a quality player that just needs to up his game.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I think Sithebe needs to know that Chiefs are a big team in the country and Africa,” Nomvethe told FARPost.

“When I joined Chiefs from African Wanderers, I knew that I had to work harder than before. Chiefs are a big team with fans all over the country and in Africa.

“I think Sithebe needs to do the same. You are expected to do well every time you get a chance to play. Their fans expect nothing but the best all the time.

“Sithebe is a quality player and needs to work hard and understand that he is now playing for a bigger team.

“I’m sure Ntseki will give him a chance again if he works hard and focuses on his football career. Chiefs will always sign quality players, and the competition will always be there. I believe in him, and I was happy for him to sign with a bigger team like Chiefs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The arrival of Castillo has made it difficult for Sithebe to enjoy some game time at Amakhosi.

Maart is also being selected ahead of the dreadlocked midfielder who has fallen down the pecking order.

After featuring in 22 league games last season, the current term has proved to be difficult for Sithebe whose fortunes have waned.

WHAT NEXT? Sithebe will be hoping to enjoy more game time in the upcoming weeks but he will have to convince coach Ntseki to be selected ahead of Castillo and Maart.