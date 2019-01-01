Nomme Kalju vs Celtic: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After a 5-0 win in Glasgow, it is surely only a formality Neil Lennon guides his side through to the third qualifying round of the Champions League

After winning 5-0 at Parkhead last Wednesday, have the formalities to complete when they visit Nomme Kalju in the second qualifying round.

Ryan Christie struck a double for the Hoops in the first leg, with Kristoffer Ajer, Leigh Griffiths and Callum McGregor all on target as Neil Lennon’s men secured an easy victory.

They will travel to the Estonian champions seeking to complete the job professionally but also with one eye on their preparations for the season ahead.

Game Nomme Kalju vs Celtic Date Tuesday, July 30 Time 6:00pm BST / 1:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream on Celtic TV.

US TV channel Online stream n/a Celtic TV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to stream on Celtic TV.

UK TV channel Online stream n/a Celtic TV

Squads & Team News

Position Nomme Kalju squad Goalkeepers Teles, Perk, Londak Defenders Kulinits, Reintam, Avilov, Ugge, Tjapkin, Demidov, Ivanjusin, Markovych Midfielders Mbu Alidor, Masitsev, Subbotin, Puri, Paur Forwards Liliu, Kirss, Volkov, Klein, Mata, Tamm, Sobtsenko

The home side have doubts over Aleksandr Volkov and Reginald Mbu Alidor, who both featured in last week. There is a chance, however, that young attacker Alex Tamm and Roman Sobtsenko could return to the fold.

Possible Nomme Kalju starting XI: Londak; Markovych, Ugge, Avilov, Kulinits; Subbotin, Mbu Alidor, Puri, Liliu, Paur; Klein

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Gordon, Bain, Mullen, Doohan, Hazard Defenders Bolingoli-Mbombo, Simunovic, Jullien, Ralston, Church, Deas, McInroy, Welsh, Ajer Midfielders Brown, Christie, Sinclair, Ntcham, Morgan, Kouassi, Arzani, Bitton, Kennedy, Henderson, Mckay Forwards Griffiths, Edouard, Hayes, Miller, Mcgrath, Savoury, Aitchison, Dembele

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo went off early last week but is reportedly fit to feature in Estonia.

James Forrest and Callum McGregor, who played more minutes than anyone else in world football last season, have been left out of the squad, with the Scotland pair given a chance to rest after a hectic July. Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Eboue Kouassi are also in Glasgow as they seek to build up their fitness.

Kieran Tierney and Tom Rogic are still out.

Rotation in the squad is very possible to keep players sharp.

Possible Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Ajer, Bitton, Jullien, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Brown, Connell; Morgan, Christie, Sinclair; Griffiths

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are 1/5 favourites with Bet365 to win on the night. Nomme Kalju are 11/1 to exact some revenge, while a draw is priced at 6/1.

Match Preview

Celtic have taken a giant step towards the third qualifying round of the Champions League, with last week’s 5-0 win over Estonian champions Nomme Kalju setting them up for what should be a formality in the second leg.

It took the Hoops over half an hour to find the opening goal on a sunny summer’s evening at Parkhead, but once the deadlock was broken the goals flooded in as they recorded a straightforward success that surely leaves them with only two ties to negotiate before a return to the big time.

Certainly, manager Neil Lennon’s attitude with regards his squad selection certainly seems to hint that he feels that the vast majority of the work is done. Key men James Forrest and Callum McGregor have both been allowed to stay in Glasgow and, though it is probable that extensive rotation takes place, he has called on his squad to get another victory.

“We’re not taking the tie lightly, we’ve come with a great squad and we’ll play to win. It’s really important to win the game the best we can,” he said on the eve of the game. “Complacency is your enemy in a situation like this. Most people will see Celtic qualifying as a foregone conclusion but we need to be professional. Even in the strong position we’re in, we’re here to compete and to win.

“I don’t think the scoreline last week flattered us as we played very well. But going away from home in the Champions League, these are difficult ties and we’ll prepare the team as best as we can possibly can.”

Lennon reserve particular praise for Ryan Christie’s performance last week, with the midfielder grabbing a double. He wants to see more such play this season.

“Ryan Christie has had a great couple of games,” Lennon said. “I thought he was fantastic in his all-round game and is weighing in with goals now. Getting goals from attacking midfield is something we’re looking to improve on as the season goes on.”

For Celtic, it is currently all about maintaining their forward momentum, and with competition for places in the starting XI fierce, the manager will hope that his fringe players express their quality in Estonia and give him some headaches for the third-round clash against either Cluj or Maccabi Tel Aviv.