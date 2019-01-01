Noel Whelan afraid Leeds United will lose Eddie Nketiah in January

The former Whites centre-back thinks the Anglo-Ghanaian forward might not be at Elland Road in two months time

Ex- player Noel Whelan fears Eddie Nketiah could be lost during the winter transfer window.

The 20-year old alongside six other players are all on loan and have recall clauses by their parent clubs, written into their contracts.

Nketiah is owned by and losing him due to lack of game time could be costly for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

"Losing the loan players in January is a big fear for Leeds,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“The parent clubs have all the power.

“Obviously, the Nketiah one has been talked about a lot as he’s made a big impact but is still waiting for his first Championship start."

Nketiah is currently nursing an abdominal injury with his return date uncertain, though Whelan had earlier predicted he will be out for three weeks.

Leeds claimed a 2-1 home win over at the weekend which places them in third place on the Championship log, two points behind table-topping West Bromwich Albion.