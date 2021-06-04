Nodada set for Cape Town City farewell against Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL finale?

The midfielder might play his final Citizens game against the Brazilians amid Kaizer Chiefs links

Thabo Nodada may play his last game for Cape Town City when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in the Premier Soccer League's final day of the season.

The Cape Town side will finish their campaign with a trip to Pretoria but have little to play for, having secured their spot in the top-eight already.

One of the side's leaders and longest-serving members, Nodada, may line up in City colours for the last time as he has once again reiterated his desire to seek newer challenges.

The Capetonians' boss John Comitis previously invited interested suitors to pay the clubs asking price for the 26-year-old midfielder who - despite confessing his desire to represent childhood favourite club Kaizer Chiefs, has reiterated that his first choice destination would be a move to Europe.

''I think now with coach Eric [Tinkler] coming back, it paints a little bit of a different perspective, Nodada told Goal.

''I think before coming to the realisation, that the past two seasons we finished seventh. It didn't feel like quite home anymore, it didn't feel like the club I joined, the club I started my career at, the club I won my trophies at.

''And that comes at a point where both me and the club are feeling that it’s time for me to fly my wings at a different market, it’s time to show the world your talent.

''So, I think at this time, irrespective of where the club is headed, I think the club knows where my ambitions lie and what I want for myself.

"And in them bringing Eric back, they are trying to re-establish, I think, that part of themselves that no, no, we are a competitive club and we compete for everything.

''But at this point in time, it’s my dreams and ambitions that matter, and I think the clubs knows that and that's what we are going for.

''And yeah, I think the club can still go on and win, the players don’t change, there is amazing talent here. you are going to see it, you've seen it. there are a few things that may be changed the narrative and didn't make us the golden boys we thought we were.''

When pressed on whether or not he would be playing his football in the Mother City next season, Nodada responded:

''I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t know because we've reached the point where it’s not just about the football," he continued.

''it is also about my development as a human being, my development as a player.

''I’ve been here five-six years and before I reach the ceiling, I [should] fly my wings and have a new set of problems. Which is obviously something that the club is trying to make happen for me as well.

''With the plan being, giving me the chance to Europe. if you are to talk locally then, then you start putting conversations and Ideas in my head but right now that hasn’t been the talk.

''So, I haven't really paid attention to anything South Africa, with that, anything Cape Town City."

Nodada has played 29 times in all competitions for City this season, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

Overall, he's made 121 appearances for the club, scoring 13 times, and assisting nine.