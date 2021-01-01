Nodada: Orlando Pirates will be no exception

The former Mpumalanga Black Aces midfielder playmaker has been one of the standout players in the Premier Soccer League this season

Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada says that he does not need to play against big teams such as Orlando Pirates in order to be motivated.

Nodada has been among City's standout performers this season and has scored four times and created one assist in 14 matches.

Such has been the 25-year-old's influence in the centre of the Citizen's midfield that he has was rewarded with a new three-year deal on Monday.

Whether he stays the duration of the three years will be another story, but what City have done is ensuring that they should be well compensated should Nodada be tempted away.

He's now looking forward to Tuesday evening's clash against Pirates at the Orlando Stadium (17:00 kick-ff).

"My focus is to help my team. I want to prove a point every time I step onto the pitch, against every opponent. Pirates will be no exception. I am happy with my new deal and want to repay the faith shown in me, Nodada was quoted saying by the Sowetan.

"We go to another level when we face these big teams, but this time we do not need extra motivation. It is a jostle for a higher position on the log with them. If we beat them, we go above them on the log table that is the incentive to win this game."

City go into the game on the back of a 4-0 weekend win over Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup last 32, a game in which Tashreeq Morris netted a second-half hat-trick.

They'll have little time for recuperation ahead of their showdown in Soweto with the Buccaneers.

Sitting just one place and two points behind Bucs, the Cape side can potentially move above Pirates and Golden Arrows into fourth spot with a victory.

Article continues below

"We must not take our foot off the pedal. We have to keep on working hard. They [Pirates] have not been consistent in the league and had mixed results. It is a tricky game for us as we do not know what to expect from them," Nodada added.

A win for City would also take them to within striking distance - seven points, of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates and City met as recently as December 20 – their league encounter in Stellenbosch ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw.