Nodada: Orlando Pirates renew interest in influential midfielder? - Cape Town City provide update

Orlando Pirates have been tipped to make another move for Cape Town City vice-captain Thabo Nodada in the January transfer window.



The Buccaneers' interest in Nodada was confirmed by the player after the last transfer window closed at the end of August this year and he admitted that he was open to joining the Soweto giants.



However, the two clubs failed to reach an agreement and the experienced central midfielder stayed put at the Mother City outfit and he helped the Citizens reach the 2021 MTN8 final where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties.



Recent reports have indicated that Pirates will consider revisiting their interest in Nodada ahead of the mid-season transfer window as they prepare for a gruelling second round of the current campaign in which they will be competing in the Caf Confederation Cup, Nedbank Cup and PSL.



The Citizens have proved to be a selling club over the years having recently sold their star winger Bradley Ralani to Sundowns this week, but the club's chairman John Comitis has stated that Pirates are yet to renew their interest Nodada.



"It was possible back then, but there is nothing forthcoming at the moment. So, there is nothing new," Comitis told GOAL.



Nodada is considered to be among the top central midfielders in the country and he has also been linked with Pirates' Gauteng rivals, Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns in the past.



The 26-year-old is one of City's most prized assets having played a key role in helping the team clinch the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup after the club's formation in 2016.



He is currently contracted to City until June 2024 and it would take a huge offer to prize him away from the Western Cape-based side.



