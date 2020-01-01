Nodada: Cape Town City midfielder prefers Belgium over Kaizer Chiefs

The Ixopo-born player has big plans for his football career, and one of them is to see himself in Europe in the near future

attacking midfielder Thabo Nodada has confirmed he would like to ply his trade in and use it as a stepping stone should the opportunity to move abroad arise.

Nodada has been linked with a possible move to although the club has ruled out the move to Gauteng for their exciting player.

According to Nodada, playing the Belgian league will help him become a better player than he is in the .

"I think Belgium. Watching a bit of the Belgian league and also speaking to some of the players that have been there, it's a good stepping stone into whatever next phase my career is going," said Nodada in a press conference with the South African Football Journalists Association.

"There, I feel I could have a decision of the world being my oyster and me going to greater heights we've never imagined or becoming a way better version of a Thabo than one who would have stayed in ."

"So, a move to Belgium for me would be a win and from there we just work, enjoy the football and push to be the best of ourselves. So yeah, I think Belgium," added Nodada.

The 25-year-old turned professional in 2015, and it was Mpumalanga Black Aces who gave him his breakthrough before being sold to John Comitis and changing its name to Cape Town City.

While he has been around for some time, Nodada is regarded as one of the most underrated players in the PSL but his rise at the Citizens has seen several big clubs, including Chiefs, express interest in his services although no formal offer has been made by any of the teams after him.

What makes the situation tricky is that Amakhosi are banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows - and they will hope for the ban to be lifted later this year.

The Glamour Boys will present their case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on September 9.

Reports of him possibly joining Chiefs surfaced over a year ago but that hasn't gotten into his head as he continued to work his socks off on the field of play.

It is for that reason he was called up to the Bafana Bafana squad in October 2018 - a few months before Stuart Baxter finalised his 23-man squad for the 2019 (Afcon) finals.