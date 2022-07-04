Nodada: Cape Town City boss Comitis opens up about midfielder's proposed move to Mamelodi Sundowns

When speaking exclusively to GOAL, the former Ajax Cape Town chairman indicated that the club vice-captain remains part of their plans

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has addressed reports suggesting that they are in talks with Mamelodi Sundowns regarding the services of Thabo Nodada.

The 27-year-old is rated among the best central midfielders in the Premier Soccer League and both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have previously been credited with an interest in the gifted player.

On Monday, reports indicating that Masandawana had opened negotiations with the Citizens emerged as the Tshwane giants look to reinforce their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Comitis pointed out that the reigning PSL champions are yet to make contact with him without really ruling out the possibility of selling the former Mpumalanga Black Aces star.

"Honestly, I haven't heard a word from Sundowns [regarding Nodada]," Comitis told GOAL.

"[However] I have seen two or three articles in the media today, but I haven't heard anything from Sundowns. I am currently in Europe at the moment.

"Respectively, I have to say there is nothing happening at the moment because I have heard nothing from Sundowns."

Sundowns and City are enjoying a great working relationship which has seen Lyle Lakay, Kermit Erasmus and most recently Bradley Ralani join Masandawana from the Citizens.

"Thabo is very much part of our plans. We wait and see," the veteran football administrator concluded.

Nodada is currently contracted to City until June 2024 and the Mother City side is set to make its debut appearance in the Caf Champions League in the upcoming season.