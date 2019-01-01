Nobody will give us a chance against Kaizer Chiefs, says Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen

The experienced coach says they are not thinking about being relegated to the NFD

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen says they can beat Kaizer Chiefs because nobody gave them a chance to go this far in the Nedbank Cup.

The Chilli Boys reached the Ke Yona Cup semi-finals after beating and in the previous stages.

“Nobody gave us a chance against Sundowns, nobody gave us a chance against Wits and nobody will give us a chance against . We are not under pressure,” Larsen said to Independent Media.

“Chiefs are the ones who are under pressure. If they lose this game, it will mean that, it is another trophyless season for them,” he added.

“It is a blessing in disguise that we will be meeting in the semi- final. You wouldn’t want to face them in the final because their supporters will fill in the stadium. That can make the difference on the day,” he reacted.

Larsen believes that they will reach the final where they would face the winner between National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy and Lamontville .

“You saw it against this past weekend at Mbombela Stadium. At least, we know that we can outnumber Lamontville Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy with supporters in the final,” Larsen said.

The Chilli Boys are currently placed 14th on the Premier Soccer League ( ) table, but Larsen says they are not worried about relegation.

“We don’t (worry) about relegation at . I don’t talk about that to my players. This team is too good to be relegated,” he continued.

“When I arrived, I had to change a few things. The way they played had to be changed. It was not effective. We are now more attack minded,” concluded Larsen.

Meanwhile, Chippa will hope to secure a win in the league when they face in Durban on Saturday night.