No win for Sundowns in four previous encounters against Al Ahly: What the Brazilians should do differently?

Goal explains what the Brazilians should do to end the Red Devils' dominance

Africa's biggest football club, stands between and the Caf semi-finals.

The Brazilians are scheduled to face the Egyptian football powerhouse in a two-legged quarter-final tie which promises to produce exhilarating football.

Sundowns have never tasted a victory against Al Ahly with the two teams having clashed four times in the Champions League.

The Red Devils, who are the most decorated club in the history of the tournament with a record eight titles, have registered two wins and two draws against Sundowns.

Their first meeting was in the 2001 final which Al Ahly won 4-1 on aggregate, before securing a 4-2 victory on aggregate against the Brazilians in the 2007 second round tie.

Pitso Mosimane has probably looked back at his side's previous matches against the Red Devils and has come up with an approach which will enable the champions to upset the much-fancied Egyptians.





The 2016 Champions League winners Sundowns' two draws against Al Ahly came at home in Tshwane, before going on to lose away in .



So, it will be imperative for the Brazilians to secure a home victory at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday which would put them in a good position going into the second-leg clash in .

Mosimane will be banking on his side's improved home record in the Champions League as they are undefeated in their last 11 games in the South African capital city.

On the other hand, Al Ahly have been disappointing on the road having failed to win their last seven away games - recording five defeats and two draws.

Sundowns will have to take advantage of the Cairo-based giants' poor away record which has seen them surprisingly lose to less fancied sides like Jimma Kenema of Ethiopia and Tanzanian club Simba.

The Brazilians, who are also enjoying a five-match winning run at home, should also capitalize on Al Ah Ahly's defensive frailties as they have conceded in each of their last six away games.



While Masandawa have scored a whopping 17 goals in their last five home games, conceding only three goals in the process.

All Mosimane has to do is to ensure that his charges are sharp in front of goal and a historic maiden win over Al Ahly would be inevitable.