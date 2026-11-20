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Argentine Mauricio Pochettino begins his task at Manchester United amid an atmosphere charged with challenges, and at a time that leaves little room for experimentation or wasted time, after the team found themselves in an extremely difficult position, edging closer to the relegation places in the Premier League.

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The new manager hasn't had long to settle in. One of the toughest tests imaginable awaits him next Sunday, when Manchester United travel to Anfield to face their traditional rivals Liverpool in the 11th round of the Premier League.

In his first press conference since taking charge, Pochettino made clear how much enthusiasm he brings to his new venture, and how intensive the work has been since he arrived.

He also set out his vision for rebuilding the team, his stance on captain Bruno Fernandes and the challenges facing the dressing room, along with his view of the players' physical condition and the confidence levels within the group.

Pochettino opened by apologising for turning up late, explaining that his coaching staff had worked right up to the last minute. He said: "We apologise for the delay. We were training right up until now, and we didn't even get the chance to have a shower."

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Asked about taking the United job, and whether he had come close to it before, the Argentine explained: "I don't know whether we were close to managing the team in the past or not, but what matters is that we are here now, and we feel great excitement at being at this amazing club."

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The first few days have been hectic, he admitted. He's been getting to know the club, the players and the staff while also preparing for the eagerly awaited clash with Liverpool.

He added: "We are happy to be here, but we have been very busy adapting over the last few days. I think we are in a race against time to reach the point that allows us to compete against Liverpool."

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He then revealed just how much pressure he's been under since arriving: "I sleep three to four hours a day. I need to get to know every individual at the club, because we want to make an impact, add something positive and create the right conditions for our talented players so that they can shine."

Rebuilding without losing Manchester United's identity

Pochettino outlined the project he wants to build at Old Trafford. It goes beyond a short-term lift in results, he stressed, and extends to developing the players and finding the best way to get the most out of them.

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He said: "We came with a vision aimed at building something from scratch. We have found very supportive people at the club, which has made the process of adapting easy."

Any talk of the club's culture, he added, must take into account its history and deep-rooted identity: "Manchester United's culture and identity already exist. It is a club with a history full of wonderful years, and it is hard to find another club of its size."

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He continued: "We have to be open-minded, do our utmost to deliver strong performances and work on convincing the players to embrace our approach. That is our task."

The scale of the challenge is clear, but Pochettino has no interest in dwelling on what happened before he arrived. In his view, the current phase demands a focus on the future alone.

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He said: "I don't think much about the past. It is about building our own approach here. Of course we feel the club's support, and we have already started work. The past will not help us at all, and thinking about what happened yesterday is pointless. We have spoken with the players, and the most important thing now is to focus on the next step."

Helping the group reach their best level comes first, he stressed: "We feel supported, and we will work very hard to help the players deliver their best performances. That is our priority."

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Bruno Fernandes at the heart of the project, but uncertainty over his contract renewal

Portuguese captain Bruno Fernandes was a major talking point at the press conference, with Pochettino asked about his standing in the team and the influence he'll have in the coming period.

The Argentine praised the players' commitment since he arrived and underlined the captain's importance. But he insisted every member of the group must feel valued within the new project.

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He said: "I think the commitment of all the players has been amazing since day one. Bruno is our captain and a very important player, but all the players must feel important."

Pochettino has already held a lengthy meeting with the squad to get to know them and hear their ideas. He explained: "We spoke yesterday, and I spent three hours in my office in conversation with all the players. Some of the injured players missed the meeting, but I will speak with everyone over the next few days."

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Asked about Fernandes's contract, the coach put the subject off, saying only: "We will have time to talk about the matter you asked me about."

Dressing room responds as Pochettino seeks to restore confidence

On the mood in the dressing room, Pochettino said any new coach must first understand a club's nature and identity. He has sensed a genuine desire among the players to change the picture and improve results.

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He said: "Our task is to adapt and move forward. The most important thing when arriving at a new club is to understand its culture and identity. We fully understand what this club means to everyone."

The players know the weight of responsibility they carry, he added, not only towards the club but also to the supporters, their families and their friends. He's seen clear commitment from them since work began.

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Poor results can trigger a crisis of confidence, the coach acknowledged. A new coaching staff, he argued, can give the group a different kind of morale boost.

He explained: "It is natural for confidence to drop when you are not winning matches. I think the players need to sense something new from us, and that is what usually happens when a new coaching staff arrives."

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He continued: "I have seen a good response and a warm welcome from them over the last two days. At the end of today's training session, I thanked them for the effort they put in, and that is a positive thing. We now need to establish our principles and apply our philosophy. The team has the necessary quality, and we need to unleash its potential."

Full powers and a message on physical fitness

Pochettino also addressed the extent of his powers at Manchester United, amid questions over his role in the sporting and administrative decisions concerning the team.

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He'll keep the full technical role, from selecting the matchday squad and the starting line-up to making substitutions. In future, he'd also like a say in the key decisions affecting the team.

He said: "Throughout my career, I have always been a coach, a head coach or a team manager, so there is no fundamental change in my role. As head coach, I will be the person who decides the squad for Sunday's match, picks the starting 11 and makes the substitutions."

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He added: "I know that in the future I will want to be involved in making all the key decisions that affect the team. After all, Manchester United is a football club."

Pochettino was more cautious on the players' physical readiness. He refused to pass hasty judgement or to assess the group in isolation from what it has been through.

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He said: "We found a group of players, we presented our football philosophy to them, and they have embraced the idea of being brave. But I don't like getting into this kind of discussion, because we cannot discuss things out of context, nor talk about data without understanding the circumstances surrounding it."

He went on: "I have to be honest, sometimes the data reflects what can actually be seen on the pitch. But we are not here to criticise anyone or expose the negatives. We are here to work side by side with the club in order to build."

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Nobody can judge the timing of his appointment in advance, Pochettino insisted, recalling advice from his father that has stayed with him since childhood: "You can never be certain. Timing has its own rules, and football is still football. I learned a lesson at a very young age, when my father advised me to always be ready, because you never know when the opportunity of a lifetime will come your way."