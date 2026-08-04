Noah Atubolu had imagined his current day-to-day life looking very different. While his team-mates recently prepared for the new season against a picturesque Alpine backdrop, he was left alone at SC Freiburg's training ground. Even months after submitting his transfer request, one year before the end of his contract, he remains a long way from his goal of joining a top European club, preferably in England.

So far, the 24-year-old has not found a new club that matches his expectations. A quick solution is nowhere in sight. The highly talented goalkeeper, regarded as one of the DFB's hopes for the future, has badly misjudged the situation. "Perhaps we all underestimated a little how late momentum comes into this particular goalkeeper market," SC sporting director Klemens Hartenbach recently told kicker.

Nor is Atubolu the only one finding the search difficult. Other prominent cases point the same way: Marc-Andre ter Stegen's loan move to Ajax dragged on for weeks before it was announced on Tuesday, Stefan Ortega, previously without a club, made what initially looked like an unusual move to Olympiakos Piraeus, and Alexander Nübel also failed to land a place in one of the top leagues and rather surprisingly signed for Besiktas Istanbul.

The obvious assumption is that the goalkeeper market is simply oversaturated. That would be too easy. Several factors are forcing highly gifted club goalkeepers to lower their sights or risk being left behind altogether.

Stagnant goalkeeper market: the main problem lies in England

England is where the lack of movement starts. More specifically, the Premier League, as Markus Krösche recently explained in kicker. "You notice that all clubs first have to sell. The buyer's market in England is only really getting going now. They bring the money into the market - all the other countries do not really bring much money into the market any more. Bayern have now invested, but that is our industry's frontrunner with different conditions. All the other clubs are waiting for sales because they need income. We have already brought in over €80 million, which was certainly also helpful for our transfers on the incoming side," said Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director.

Krösche was not talking only about goalkeepers, but the market as a whole. Aside from the absolute top clubs, the rest of Europe is, in a sense, dependent on England. Many mid-table and lower-ranking clubs in Spain, France and Italy, beyond giants such as Barca, Real, Inter or PSG, are not in a position to sign a keeper or an outfield player who could trigger a domino effect across the market.

According to information from SPOX, a reserve goalkeeper in the Premier League earns more than some number ones in the other top leagues. Only when the English market wakes up does most of the money pour into the rest of Europe like a waterfall and spread through the various markets. Right down to the lower divisions. In England, though, business traditionally picks up very late, which is also reflected in the relatively quiet transfer window so far. The summer lull in football applies just as neatly to the transfer market.

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Absurd imbalance: Man City reserve keeper moves for more than €40m

James Trafford's impending move offers another example of that imbalance. According to multiple media reports, Leeds United are paying well over €40 million to Manchester City for the first back-up to GIanluigi Donnarumma, who, since returning in summer 2025, has at least played 17 times for his boyhood club despite being number two. Even then, his minutes do not justify the absurdly high sum of €31.2 million that the Sky Blues paid Burnley FC via a release clause for the then 22-year-old, and yet Man City are still making a hefty profit on a brief spell.

His replacement is set to be Rulli of Olympique Marseille, with the 34-year-old cashing in once more at the end of his career. But Marseille cannot turn to a new number one from Atubolu's bracket, who is expected to bring Freiburg around €20 million. The fee coming from Manchester is comparatively modest and the financial strength in France is lacking. Instead, they will shop one or two shelves lower.

The same applies to Nübel in a certain sense. Financial considerations also played the leading role in the World Cup participant's surprising and at the same time critically viewed move from the top leagues to Besiktas Istanbul, after his three-year loan spell at VfB Stuttgart. He had no market in his preferred destination of England. Clubs elsewhere, meanwhile, were nowhere near able to finance the overall package of transfer fee and high salary.

To make up for the shortfall on his payslip, he is even said to have insisted on a compensation payment from FCB. The money behind the top Turkish club, who have struggled in recent years, comes from a property development project expected to generate up to €400 million in revenue. According to information from SPOX, the move to the Turkish metropolis was ultimately a consensus decision based on the full package and a guaranteed starting spot at a possible European competition participant. Similar to Ortega.

Tap turned off: Saudi Arabia no longer an alternative to England

If you have less money to spend, only one route remains: move quickly. That pattern has been clear in Germany for years. Even Bayern Munich, who remain well ahead financially, have already wrapped up their incoming business early with the signings of Nathaniel Brown and Ismael Saibari and will not alter that unless, against expectations, one of their big stars still leaves.

The World Cup has also slowed the market down further. Attention shifted to America because players and agents first went on holiday and are only now gradually returning to everyday business. On top of that, the Saudi Arabian market has changed noticeably. The wealthy sheikhs seem to have turned off the tap, removing an alternative market to England. Current rumours around Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr back that up, according to which the desert state's sovereign wealth funds (PIF) have imposed a transfer ban on the club because of its mountain of debt. Those liabilities are said to stand at just over €187 million.

Mid-August is usually when the transfer market starts to move properly, once players can put themselves in the shop window and impress in league action. Selling clubs then have less time to find replacements, which pushes prices up. It is a familiar pattern from recent years and once again it suits the waiting clubs from England.

That is why it came as no surprise when SC Freiburg moved early for an Atubolu successor in Mio Backhaus (€12 million from Werder Bremen), even though Atubolu has not yet left. Otherwise, the Breisgau club would have risked being left without a replacement if he departed shortly before the 1 September transfer deadline. Especially as the likely sizeable fee from an Atubolu sale would also have driven up the demands made of SCF.

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Not unknown to Bayern either: Noah Atubolu's adviser has miscalculated

That makes Atubolu's situation all the more striking, whether he put himself there or was led into it. The suspicion is obvious that he and, above all, his advisers have badly misread the market. Everyone should have understood that the goalkeeper market is trickier in general because every squad has fewer spots to fill in that position. Even so, it is hard to explain such a misjudgement of the issues outlined above.

Nor is Atubolu's agency some unknown outfit. Since January 2026, a few months before his transfer request became public, he has been represented by Epic Sports around star adviser Ali Barat, who is also no stranger to Bayern. Last summer, the Iranian brokered Nicolas Jackson's costly loan move to Chelsea and then, in a more than bizarre press release titled "Ali Barat has redefined the game", largely celebrated himself for it. The statement appeared just 13 minutes after the official announcement of the transfer, complete with figures that are normally never made public in such detail in the industry.

Barat's client list now includes a mix of high-profile players, which makes the misreading in Atubolu's case even more surprising. So does the fact that, at the end of 2025, the Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport named him best agent of the year. It was the second time after 2023, putting him level with fellow two-time winner and long-time CR7 adviser Jorge Mendes (Gestifute).

Yet he has still not been able to deliver his client's dream move to England, even though Atubolu has been "a big fan" of the Premier League "since he was little". According to Hartenbach, Atubolu is now in a transition phase and is "holding personal talks with clubs himself". The hoped-for domino effect still has not arrived and may not come at all in his position. On top of that, he still has certain expectations of his next club. Hull City and Coventry City were, according to reports, at least one level too small for him. Atubolu is said to have turned both promoted clubs down.

Much longer is not an option in the search for the best possible solution. Otherwise, Atubolu risks losing a year in the stands at Freiburg. That would leave him with no chance to recommend himself to new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp for the vacant number one spot in the national team goal. Until then, his relationship status with his dream destination remains complicated, and of all things it is the Premier League itself that is to blame.



