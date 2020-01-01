No showboating by Mamelodi Sundowns vs VUT - Mosimane

The Brazilians will be playing a lower division side but their coach has warned his players against complacency

coach Pitso Mosimane has demanded a harvest of goals from his side, but says they will not “disrespect” Vaal University of Technology (VUT) during Sunday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

It is a fixture that, on paper, looks like a walkover for the Brazilians given the gulf of experience between the two sides.

ABC Motsepe League outfit VUT has, however, caused the biggest upset of this competition so far after they knocked out in the previous round.

But with Sundowns known to be merciless against lower division sides, including the 24-0 drubbing of Powerlines FC in the 2012 Nedbank Cup, Mosimane is refusing to read much into VUT’s stature.

“We respect our opponents. I am happy to be part of the team that made history in the Nedbank Cup tournament with Powerlines,” said Mosimane as per SuperSport.

"I am happy that I am employed by a team that made the Caf record 16-1 [aggregate win over Seychelles champions Cote d’Or in the Caf ].

“You can't disrespect your opponents. What I can guarantee you if even if it can be 3-0 or 4-0 we won’t be showboating. I like goals more than tricks. I want to see goals.

“The fact that they came up there, it means they are good. I went to watch them last week Sunday because I am anxious to see a team in SAB eliminating Arrows, and you become anxious. I went to watch them and I think I got something out of that.”

The Nedbank Cup is laced with David versus Goliath tales including FC, then a lower division side, eliminating Moroka Swallows and from the 2011 competition.

Then came third-tier Maluti FET College, who humbled with a 4-1 win in 2013.