'No rotation at Pirates' - Riveiro makes bizarre claim ahead of All Stars clash

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has confirmed that he will field a strong line-up against second-tier side All Stars in the Nedbank Cup.

Riveiro does not intend to rotate his squad against All Stars

The Pirates coach sees no need of resting his key players

Bucs face the third-tier side in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32

WHAT HAPPENED? Riveiro said he sees no need of rotating his squad for Saturday’s Round of 32 match against the Motsepe Foundation Championship side when his team plays one match per week.

Pirates are one of the PSL sides with big squads and it was hoped that the Spanish tactician would give minutes to some of his fringe players but it appears only first team regulars out with injuries or suspension will be the absentees for the cup match.

The Nedbank Cup has experienced some shocks over the years with lower league sides stunning PSL teams and this year’s edition has already claimed one big casualty in SuperSport United, who were sent packing by third division club Dondol Stars on Wednesday, and Riveiro is perhaps mindful of this.

Pirates are seeking a return to winning ways after seeing their three-match winning run brought to an end by PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend while the competition also represents an opportunity to claim their second piece of silverware after their MTN8 triumph in November.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We don’t do rotation, we don’t rotate players, I explained before,” Riveiro said as quoted by KickOff.

“We have a big squad with lots of quality and every week starts with a different scenario. Players are suspended, players are injured, different opportunity because of the way the opponent plays and the moment [form] of our players.

“So, if I change two, three, four players on Saturday, it’s not because we’re rotating, it’s because we have some needs. For example, Innocent [Maela] is not going to be part of the squad, so that’s one change but it’s not a rotation.

“We’re playing one game per week at the moment, so there’s no need to rotate. We are going in with the intention to go through to the next round and we will select players for that mission, not because we’re rotating. There is no rotation at Orlando Pirates.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates will be without captain Innocent Maela who is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards while it is still not known if Olisa Ndah and Thembinkosi Lorch, who returned to training two weeks ago from injuries, are fit to be involved.

The Bucs put up a good display against Sundowns, especially in the second half, with only poor finishing letting them down, and Riveiro will be hoping that his players have regained their scoring touch against All Stars.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates are away to All Stars, who have only lost one match in their last seven in all competitions, on Saturday.