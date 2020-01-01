No problem parting ways with Orlando Pirates - Maphangule

The utility player feels he had to leave the Sea Robbers because he needed stability in his career after struggling to settle down at Mayfair

Former Black midfielder Meshack Maphangule doesn't regret leaving as he's now in search of a new club.

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan at but the Port Elizabeth-based outfit decided against keeping him for the upcoming campaign.

Subsequently, Maphangule returned to his parent club, Pirates, only to be told that he would be sent out on loan again for a second successive year.

More teams

And the midfielder rejected the proposal because he has had enough of loan deals, saying he needed to find a team where he would be able to prove himself.

He was among the eight players released by Josef Zinnbauer's coached team this week. Other players are Xola Mlambo, Alfred Ndegane and Tercious Malepe, Brian Hlongwa, Augustine Mulenga, Thembela Sikhakhane and Diamond Thopola.

"I'm enough of loans," Maphangule told Daily Sun.

"I don’t have a problem that we parted ways. It's football and these things do happen. They were keen to loan me again but I didn't want to move all the time. I also needed a chance to prove my worth."

Maphangule isn't short of options and he's confident he will sign with a new club in the near future.

"There are teams that are after my services but I haven't decided just yet where I will play next season," he confirmed.

"I am still processing offers because I need the one that is better for me. I also want to continue playing instead of warming the bench. I can’t reveal the names until I know where I will go."

Article continues below

While Maphangule said he enjoyed his football at both Leopards and Chippa, he admits the situation at Mayfair wasn't the same.

However, he is not discouraging any player who wants to turn out for the Sea Robbers, saying their situation might be different to his.

"I enjoyed myself at Leopards and at Chippa last season but the situation is not the same at Pirates. What happened to me (warming the bench) doesn’t mean it will happen to other players. If they get the chance to play it might be different," concluded Maphangule.