'No possibility of Ozil leaving Arsenal' - Emery rules out sale before European window closes

The Gunners boss has revealed that the former Germany international will remain in north London following speculation he may leave for new pastures

Mesut Ozil will not be making a last-minute exit from ahead of the closure of the European transfer window, manager Unai Emery has confirmed.

The Gunners boss has revealed that the former international will remain in north London, and that he may play this weekend against local rivals in the Premier League.

Speculation has been rife that the midfielder could depart the Emirates Stadium during the off-season after falling down the pecking order under the Spaniard.

But speaking at his pre-match press conference, Emery appeared to reinforce the notion that Ozil will remain on the books, though other players may yet be moved on from the club.

"This week he is training well, he is progressing physically better and doing normal work for us," he stated when asked about Ozil's fitness. "He is going to be closer for us and available for Sunday I think."

Further pressed on whether Ozil would remain, Emery initially evaded the question, responding: "Yes, we’ve finished our transfer window and in Europe it’s going to finish on Monday.

"We cannot sign another player but we have some players who have the possibility to leave before the window closes.

"The club is working and some players know their situation. My focus and the team's focus is for the game on Sunday and being very concentrated on Sunday.

Asked again on Ozil, he gave the definitive answer of: "No, we are not speaking about the possibility he could leave."

Ozil made his debut with in 2006, before spells with and , the latter of whom he won with.

The 30-year-old then signed for the Gunners in 2013 under Arsene Wenger and fast established himself as one of the finest attacking midfielders in the world, helping them to a hat-trick of successes.

He was the Premier League's top assist provider in 2015-16 and was named the club's Player of the Season for his efforts.

He lifted the World Cup with Germany in in 2014, but stood down from the national team in the wake of the tournament in last year, embroiled in a controversy in which he accused the set-up under Joachim Low of racism.

Since Emery's arrival he has often been left on the bench or even out of the matchday squad entirely, though unlike fellow team-mates Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny, he has not been told by his manager to leave for the sake of his career.

The latter pair were advised to seek new pastures for the upcoming season.