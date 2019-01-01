No points deduction in Mamelodi Sundowns and Wayne Arendse case

The Brazilians are breathing a sigh of relief knowing that no points will be deducted for their case against Bidvest Wits

The Premier Soccer League has announced that will not be docked points in their case involving Wayne Arendse.

Sundowns fielded Wayne Arendse against when he was initially not in the team sheet for the match.

This was due to an injury to Thapelo Morena, who had been in the starting line-up for the match.

The case had been pending for almost five months, and while the Brazilians may have been found guilty just a few weeks ago, it took the Disciplinary Committee (PSL DC) took time to make a ruling.

Pitso Mosimane had already been complaining about the delay in sanctioning his team and the impact it would have on the PSL title race.

However, the news would come as a massive boost for the Tshwane giants in their remaining three league games.

The ruling simply means that Sundowns remain on 53 points from 27 league matches.

They are currently three points behind log leaders who have played 28 matches.

Furthermore, Sundowns have been slapped with a fine of R125 000, half of which was suspended for the next 12 months.

Arendse was also slapped with a suspended R50 000 fine.