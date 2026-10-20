After the controversy sparked by the disappearance of the footage of Real Madrid player Arda Guler's elbow during the match against Sevilla, among 26 cameras at the Bernabeu, the Spanish league association has decided to respond in the strongest possible way.

There will be no room for shadow or chance at next Sunday's Clasico at the Camp Nou. La Liga will set up an unprecedented monitoring network of 40 ultra-high-definition cameras, their sole mission to miss not a blink of an eye from Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe, 24 hours before the Ballon d'Or announcement.

From 26 cameras to 40: La Liga raises the ceiling

The huge announcement came after a report published by "Mundo Deportivo", which revealed the use of only 26 cameras in the Real Madrid and Sevilla match last Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

All eyes now turn to Sunday's summit, produced by the La Liga association for Spanish and international channels.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA

Matches involving Barcelona and Real Madrid, home or away, always fall within category "A" under the official broadcasting plan, which imposes a minimum of 22 cameras in the stadium.

The Clasico and the Madrid derby, however, carry a special classification. Category "A+" is the maximum, and in these matches the number rises dramatically to between 35 and 40 cameras, carefully distributed across every inch of the pitch. A detailed plan goes to the referees' committee and the VAR room in advance to pin down their positions precisely.

A special chase for Yamal and Mbappe with cinema technology

The number will not be the only difference. On top of the usual cameras, La Liga will deploy a special arsenal at the Camp Nou that includes ultra-long-range and cinematic cameras, and the entire match will be broadcast in 4K to guarantee the highest possible quality.

Here comes the big surprise: the activation of the ultra-high-definition individual tracking system. Cameras will be assigned to follow specific players throughout the 90 minutes, missing no detail, and the two stars chosen this time are Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

The aim is clear. La Liga want to document every movement of the best players in the world right now, especially with the match coming less than 24 hours before the Ballon d'Or ceremony, where the Barcelona and Real Madrid stars are the favourites to be crowned with the most important prize of all.

The message could not be clearer. If 26 cameras were not enough to reveal Guler's elbow in the middle of the pitch, then 40 cameras in the Clasico will make even the breaths visible.