No place for PSL sentiment as ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars face future uncertainty

Since the 2021/ 22 season ended a couple of weeks ago, it seems a larger-than-usual number of players have found themselves let go of by their clubs

The list of former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars at a crossroads in their respective PSL careers is currently a lengthy one.

Among the players currently without a club after being released in the past week or two, are:



Bernard Parker, Daniel Cardoso, Philani Zulu, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Lazarous Kambole, Lebogang Manyama, Xola Mlambo, Luvuyo Memela, Tsepo Masilela, Kgotso Moleko, Henrick Ekstein, Thabo Qalinge, Siphelele Mthembu, Augustine Mulenga, Clayton Daniels, Nazeer Allie, Evans Rusike and Justin Shonga.

There are a lot of big names there, a large proportion of whom (though not all) played for Chiefs or Pirates at some point.





A number of these players will likely go on to sign for smaller clubs in the PSL or drop down to the second tier, the GladAfrica Championship, and would have to probably take significant salary cuts as retirement starts to beckon for some.

Of course this is all something which happens all the time - older players winding down their careers.

But it feels that this time, it's been a far larger and more clinical cull from some of the clubs, with no sentiment being shown.

This could in some cases be a result of Covid-19 - with incomes down, some clubs may be looking to offload more of their senior players - usually the ones on higher salaries.

Young, hungry ambitious players from the development ranks or the reserve league need to be paid far less.

In other cases - where money does not seem a hindrance - like at AmaZulu, it's also possibly a result of the ambition of the owner that there has been such a clearout, as new waves of signings are made.

In any event, there are a lot of experienced, big-name players out there currently with their futures uncertain.

And it's not much different for the coaches - Gavin Hunt for example has been without a job for a year.

Benni McCarthy lost his job in March and has recently been joined by ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, who parted ways with Maritzburg United, as well as Dan Malesela, who was dismissed by Marumo Gallants.

Cavin Johnson, previously at Al Ahly, is another.