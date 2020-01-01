'No penalty' says former Kaizer Chiefs star Stanton Fredericks

Abafana bes'Thende drew first blood in their Premiership matches against the Glamour Boys in Durban thanks to a penalty just after half time

Commentating in the SuperSport studio, former player Stanton Fredericks says Amakhosi were unfortunate to concede a penalty against .

Chiefs were held to a 2-2 draw by Abafana bes'Thende in a league encounter at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was Arrows who scored the first goal of the game when Siboniso Conco held his nerve from the penalty spot to beat Itumeleng Khune in the 49th minute.

More teams

The spot-kick had been awarded by referee Olani Kwinda after Willard Katsande had challenged Zolani Nkombela in the Amakhosi box.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

It was a tough call to make, with even television replays not really proving conclusive. There was a suggestion though that Katsande just managed to nick the ball first, which is how Fredericks saw it.

"My take on that is that Katsande was reacting. Initially, he missed the [earlier] tackle. Moving on to that, he was again second to the ball," the former Bafana Bafana midfielder said in the post-match discussion in the SuperSport studio.

Although the match official had done well to be placed close to the action, it was possible that he didn't quite have the best angle to view the moment of contact, as Fredericks pointed out:

"I think the ref was in a very good position, close to the play. But I think that his [Katsande's] body just obscured him seeing the contact. I think Katsande got the ball and then the defender [Nkombela] kicked him.

"I think it wasn't a penalty, but it was so close to call. It could have gone either way," he concluded.

Article continues below

Following Conco’s penalty goal, Chiefs scored twice through Leonardo Castro to take the lead by the 65th minute.

But they were only in front for five minutes as Nduduzo Sibiya scored a beauty of a goal to earn the KwaZulu-Natal side a share of the spoils.

The result means Chiefs have won only one of their opening four league matches. Their next game is against Swallows FC on Tuesday night at the Dobsonville Stadium.