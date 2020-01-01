No partnership between ex-Manchester United midfielder Fortune and South African academies

The 42-year-old will not be involved in a reported deal to see young South African players train with the Red Devils

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune has vehemently denied reports he has been tasked with scouting players for .

Reports emerged recently that Fortune would be working alongside former national team teammate Delron Buckley to help the Red Devils identify talent in .

However, Fortune through his representative Sarah Collins confirmed there is no partnership between the Quinton Fortune Football Academy and any academy in the country.

"There are no partnerships between QFA with any academies in South Africa currently," Collins told ESPN.

"We hope to one day fulfil the dream of Quinton Fortune to have a football academy in his home country, but work to do that has not yet been started and we are not in partnership with anyone to do so," said Sarah.

Fortune, who had a spell as an assistant to Stuart Baxter at Bafana Bafana last year, is currently working as an assistant manager of Manchester United's U23 team.

The same publication also spoke to Buckley, who confirmed he has joined hands with the Class of '92 footballers to take kids to Manchester for training in the future, saying: "We have joined hands with the Class of '92 footballers to take our kids over to Manchester for training and their expertise in helping our kids become the best footballers."

Buckley, representative Mohamed Riyaad, reportedly confirmed to ESPN the two former Bafana Bafana midfielders met to discuss a possible deal but reiterated that Fortune was not involved.

Fortune is one of South Africa's footballers to have played in and the Premier League as well as the .

He retired from professional football with 46 international matches under his belt before pursuing his coaching career in 2013.