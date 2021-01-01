'No one will get rid of me, I'll decide when to go' - Suarez confident he can play among 'football's elite' for years to come

The Uruguayan striker says he's proved his doubters wrong since moving to Wanda Metropolitano from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez is confident that he can continue playing among "football's elite" for years to come, and has insisted that "no one will get rid of me" until he's ready.

Suarez completed a €6 million switch to Atletico from Barcelona in the summer transfer window, bringing to an end his hugely successful six-year spell at Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old saw his ability to keep performing at the highest level questioned during his final year in Catalunya, but has managed to silence his doubters at Wanda Metropolitano, and he has no plans to start winding down his career in the near future.

What was said?

"I still feel like I'm enjoying this moment that I'm in today, in football's elite," Suarez told ESPN.

"Being at Atletico, you're in football's elite. Some people didn't believe that I could still be at this level. I've got the same enthusiasm.

"I hope that this year, next year and for however many years it is, I keep competing and giving my best, until you realise that you've gone as far as you can.

"But no one will get rid of me. I'll decide when I go."

Suarez's record at Atletico

Suarez has rediscovered his best form since joining up with Diego Simeone's side, helping them rise to the top of the La Liga standings and reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Uruguayan forward has hit 16 goals in his first 22 outings across all competitions for Atletico, and will have the chance to add to that tally when they come up against Levante on Wednesday.

"I didn't expect to be in this moment that I'm in with Atletico today, but I'm enjoying it a lot," Suarez said of his impressive recent performances.

"I'm grateful because the coaching staff and my teammates believe in me, they trust me, and that is something that you try to repay with goals."

Suarez's relationship with Simeone

Simeone and Suarez seemed a match made in heaven when the latter arrived in Madrid, and so it has proved, with their pairs' passionate style and drive for success inspiring Atletico's charge for silverware on domestic and European fronts.

Suarez claims he has already learnt many new things from the Argentine head coach, who has praised for making his players want to go the extra mile for the club on the pitch.

"Each coach obviously has their own way of being, their own football philosophy. [He] is a coach who gives players a lot of confidence, he makes you give more than you thought you could," he said of Simeone.

"When it comes to preparing for matches, he corrects a lot of things. Even for me, at my age, he still corrects me and I accept it without any problem at all, because he's the coach for a reason.

"At my age, you could think that you know everything, you've done it all, but there are tactical details that you have to learn. That's what the coach is there for."

