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At a time when Zamalek is going through intertwined financial and administrative crises, Hussein Labib, the club's president, came out with a series of striking statements that opened thorny files inside the White Castle, starting with the future of the former sporting director John Edward, through the players' fines and financial cases, and reaching the possibilities of letting go of the team's stars to provide the necessary liquidity.

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Labib explained, in statements on the "On Sport" channel, that Jon Edward left the position of sporting director over disagreements and demands on which the latter insisted. He denied that the reason was any wish to keep the board of directors away from the football file. Edward's return remains on the table if the club's interest requires it, he confirmed, pointing out that he met with him recently, as he does with a number of former and current officials. The former sporting director still has financial dues that he is claiming.

On the file of fines and cases that angered Zamalek's fans, the club president confirmed that the legal advisor is handling the investigation without his intervention, with the authority to summon anyone whose statements he deems necessary to hear in order to determine responsibilities and reach the truth. He admitted the board of directors bears responsibility, directly or indirectly, for the crises related to the dues of the foreign players, including Omar Faraj, Abdelhamid Maali and Salah Mosaddek. The investigation will include every player and every person who may have fallen short in performing his duties.

He could not pledge to end all cases or settle the related debts before the investigations conclude, Labib stressed, but he promised to reveal the truth and determine how to deal with the outstanding financial files. In the same context, he pointed out that the delay in the dues of Oday Dabbagh and Shikabala Banza prompted them to issue a warning to the club. The awaited football company will have a role in addressing the crisis of the players' dues.

The Zamalek president defended Moatamed Gamal's continuation in charge of the team. His attachment to the coach stems from his quality, his loyalty to the club and the achievements he has made, despite the injuries and challenges the team has faced. The results the coach has achieved are good under the current circumstances, he explained, but that does not prevent discussing certain technical matters with him. The management is exploring with him the possibility of bringing in a foreign assistant without imposing any name, so that his technical responsibility remains clear.

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Labib also acknowledged that Zamalek's performance against Misr Lel Tameen was not good, pointing out that Moatamed Gamal admitted this, and that the management will discuss the reasons for the decline with him. He revealed that Hossam El-Zanaty has not settled his position on joining the club, though he hopes for his presence. He refused to go into the reasons for the delay in starting the preparation period, insisting the players did not use the financial dues to pressure the management, nor did they refuse to start training because of the delay in receiving their money.

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Bezerra's departure: different calculations for the future

In one of the most prominent points he addressed, Labib revealed the details of Joan Bezerra's departure to Emirati club Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai. He denied the player had rebelled against Zamalek or forced the club to sell him. Bezerra received an offer that included significant financial benefits, according to the information that reached him, and the negotiations ended with an agreement he described as good, despite his admission of losing an important player from the team's ranks.

Zamalek obtained 3 million dollars immediately, he added, plus 2 million dollars at a later time, as well as providing 900 thousand dollars that were due to the player's former club. Part of the proceeds will be used to settle the dues of players and clubs.

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Regarding Hossam Abdelmaguid, the Zamalek president denied the existence of a clause in his contract preventing a move to Al-Ahly, explaining that the regulations of the International Federation of Association Football "FIFA" do not allow such clauses, and that the player's desire is focused on playing abroad. He confirmed the club's attachment to the young defender, pointing to the promotion of a number of talents to the first team and their ability to deliver good levels.

With regard to the future of Ahmed Fotouh, Labib acknowledged that the timing of selling him last summer was not right, especially after the departures of Hossam Abdelmaguid and Bezerra, so that the club would not appear to be emptying the team of its key elements. He pointed to the intention to renew the left-back's contract, but no meeting has been held with him so far. The management will wait six months before assessing the situation, and he reiterated the club's openness to selling any player if the interest requires it.

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The contracts crisis: the mistakes of the past and the tally of titles

Labib touched on the file of renewing the contracts of young players. The club can extend the contracts of players under the age of 18 for only three seasons, according to the law, while their contracts can be renewed for five or seven years after they pass the legal age. Mohamed Shehata will not move to Al-Ahly, he confirmed, describing him as one of Zamalek's own sons and the best midfielder in Egypt, and stressing the club's attachment to his continuation.

The Zamalek president admitted the board of directors took on responsibility in difficult circumstances, despite his great ambitions to achieve the fans' dreams. The club faced numerous challenges, including the dismissal of coach Juan Carlos Osorio after the tension in his relationship with the players, as well as signing ten players without looking at the assessment of their levels at the time. Despite this, Zamalek succeeded in reaping five titles in three and a half years, a tally he believes reflects the scale of the work done under such complex circumstances.

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Labib did not show any annoyance at the fans' criticism directed at the board of directors, confirming that the fans' anger stems from their concern for the club's interest, and that he is not saddened by the personal attack on him. He did criticise the media coverage, considering that 90% of the news on sports programmes revolves around Zamalek. Why the constant focus on the files of contract renewals and the offers submitted to players, he questioned, when such matters happen at other clubs too.

He concluded by confirming that Zamalek's ambition is to compete for the CAF Champions League and the Egyptian League, demanding that the team play to be crowned in both competitions, regardless of the difficulty of the task. He also praised Mahmoud Hamdi "El-Wensh", considering him one of the best players in Egypt in terms of ethics and sportsmanship, and a spiritual father to his teammates, especially after overcoming two cruciate ligament rupture injuries. Shikabala Banza is a good and distinguished player, he said, but pointed to the difficulty of predicting his behaviour, in reference to his unpredictable personality.