No one has programme like Kaizer Chiefs - Hunt highlights schedule after Cape Town City

The veteran tactician revealed that he urged his charges to sit back and defend in the second-half

head coach Gavin Hunt highlighted the hectic schedule his team is enduring following their win over on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi recorded their second successive win in the Premier Soccer League ( ) when they edged out the Citizens 2-1 at Cape Town Stadium.

It was Chiefs' fourth competitive match in 16 days with the Soweto giants in a juggling act with Caf and PSL commitments.

Hunt feels that no other team has had a schedule like theirs with his side set to face Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a league game on Tuesday.

"No one has a programme like us, we went to , came back we had a game in two days' time, you could see they never played on Wednesday," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"They had more energy. We played Wednesday, back up and down and it takes a toll on a small squad like us.

"What we going to do is try to get through the period and try to do better, they are a good football side, they play, we had to dig in and that's all we can do."

Chiefs grabbed two first-half goals through Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane to take a 2-0 lead, but they took their feet off the pedal which allowed City to dominate the match.

Hunt revealed that he told his charges to sit back and allow the Citizens to dominate possession which saw the home side score through Fagrie Lakay.

"Yeah, they are a home side, they going to come on, they are 2-0 down, as I said I don't think they could have scored, they played in front of us the whole day," he said.

"I said at half-time, 'Let them have the ball, let's not go out there, let's let them have the ball' but we didn't do it, then you have the last five minutes frantic, you know.

"If we just keep our shape, the balance and that's what we have to learn, better not only at Chiefs," the four-time PSL title-winning coach added.

"But in football, learn to play without the ball, in our situation we have to learn these type of things. That's what I try to do at the football club and we have to learn this before we go the other way."

Chiefs will next host Tshakhuma at the iconic, FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.