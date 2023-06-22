'No one else is capable of winning the Caf Champions League title’ - Mnguni backs Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bennett Mnguni has responded to Rhulani Mokwena being handed a new contract.

Mokwena was handed a new contract

It will keep him at Chloorkop until 2027

A Downs legend lauds the development

WHAT HAPPENED? Mokwena agreed to a four-year contract extension earlier this week and carries the responsibility of guiding the Brazilians in their hunt for the elusive Caf Champions title.

Over the years, Masandawana have placed more emphasis on being African champions as they appear unmatched on the domestic scene. Mnguni has lauded the decision to give Mokwena a new contract and is confident the 36-year-old coach is capable of delivering the Champions League crown for Sundowns.

WHAT MNGUNI SAID: “This is a wise move to keep Rhulani because he’s been good for the club,” said Mnguni as per Sowetan Live.

“The players love him and there’s that strong bond between him and them, so how would you break that? There was really no need for the club to start afresh because Rhulani has laid a very solid foundation.

“I’d stake my life on it, Sundowns will win the Champions League in the new season and that’d be Rhulani’s way to appreciate this new contract. There’s no one I can think of, who’s capable of winning the Champions League with Sundowns, than Rhulani.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: What gives hope that Mokwena could lead Masandawana to the Champions League triumph is that he finished last season unbeaten in the competition.

The Brazilians were eliminated in the semi-finals by Wydad Casablanca on the away goals rule. It appears lady luck deserted them following a valiant performance away in Casablanca where they held Wydad 0-0 despite being two men down. A 2-2 draw at home sent them packing from the tournament, leaving their former coach Pitso Mosimane mocking the Brazilians for failing to beat "weak Wydad."

After Mokwena said they were inexperienced in the tournament in explaining their exit, it is to be seen if he goes after experienced players in the transfer market to blend with the group that could not claim the trophy last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKWENA? It is the off-season for Mokwena but the Sundowns coach is already planning for next season as they look to retain the PSL title and clinch their second Champions League trophy.