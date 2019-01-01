No offers yet for reported Mamelodi Sundowns target Grant Margeman

The Urban Warriors star has been linked with a return to the PSL after he was unable to help the Urban Warriors secure promotion

Cape Town youngster Grant Margeman will relish the opportunity to return to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The midfielder was part of the Ajax squad who were relegated during the 2017/18 season, and subsequently was forced to play in the National First Division (NFD), where he looked to help the club earn back their top-flight status.

However, it was not meant to be as Ajax failed to bounce back, leading to much speculation regarding the future of one of their prized assets.

This has been worsened with reports doing the rounds that are keen on the 21-year-old, but he has since revealed that there are no offers yet for his services.

"At the moment I haven't got any offers yet, I'm still at Ajax, but for me playing in the PSL would be great,” Margeman told the media.

Margeman was most recently on duty with Bafana Bafana for the , where they claimed the Plate trophy.

His value would have risen even further as he was an influential figure in the squad and even found the back of the net for the national team.

Nonetheless, Margeman has not hidden his desire to be back playing amongst the South African football elite in the top-flight next season.

"It's a top league and it would add value to me as a player because I would be getting more exposure,” he added.

"I miss the PSL a lot. I'm looking forward to playing there but if it doesn't come next season I will have to fight with Ajax to get promotion."

Margeman was a stalwart in Ajax’s campaign over the past season. He featured 30 times for the Urban Warriors, bagging two goals in a season where Ajax narrowly missed out on a play-off place.