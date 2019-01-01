No new signings in Orlando Pirates starting XI: Do Bucs fans believe in them?

Goal takes a look at possible reasons why the Bucs faithful did not include their new signings in the line-up

supporters have put their votes behind the players they want to see take on in the 2019 Carling Black Lable Cup clash on Saturday.



The starting line-ups for the two Soweto giants were confirmed on Thursday and there were no surprises.

Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was certain to start in the Soweto Derby as he had received many votes from the Bucs faithful.

However, the former Chiefs shot-stopper was withdrawn from the line-up as a precautionary measure.

One thing that stood out when the final line-ups were revealed was the fact that there were new signings on the Bucs the team sheet.

On the other other hand, Chiefs fans voted for the club's new signing, Lazarous Kambole, who set to start in the highly-anticipated Soweto Derby.

This then begs the question, do Pirates fans believe in their new players?

The Buccaneers have been one of the busiest teams during the current transfer window - signing nine players as they prepare for the 2019/20 season.





Joris Delle, Austin Muwowo, Bongani Sam, Kabelo Dlamini, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Gabadinho Mhango, Tebogo Tlolane, Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu have all been confirmed as new Pirates players.

However, none of them made it into the Bucs line-up ahead of the team's biggest pre-season match against Amakhosi.

Most Pirates fans would admit that Dlamini, Sam, Mabasa and Tlolane are mere luxuries rather than essential players Pirates needed on their path to end their trophy drought in the new season.

There are doubts whether the abovementioned players can also break into Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's preferred line-up.

But the arrival of Muwowo, Delle, Mhango, Makaringe and Ndlovu, on the other hand, has created some excitement amongst the Bucs supporters.





Optimism is also very high going into 2019/20 season with Sredojevic expected to deliver trophies, and the fans have faith in the Bucs team which finished second in the and Telkom Knockout last season.

The Buccaneers narrowly lost the PSL title to on the last day of the campaign.



So, the feeling among Pirates' faithful is the new players can only serve as back-up to the tried and tested players that came very close to winning silverware last season hence there are no signings in their team's line-up.