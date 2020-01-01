No need for Mamelodi Sundowns to panic after Celtic defeat

The Brazilians had the better of Celtic and could have won had they been more clinical in their cup encounter

Its a bit early to read too much into ' 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bloemfontein in Sunday’s MTN8 quarter-final at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Sometimes, its just not meant to be your day, and this seemed to be the case for Sundowns, who strangely for a club of their success, have not won the MTN8 in its current guise. The last time they did win the top eight competition was back in 2007 when it was still known as the Absa Cup.

Perhaps it was just meant to be ’s night, after the Free State team had not beaten the Brazilians since 2016, a run of 11 matches.

More teams

As it transpired, one set piece – a second-half free-kick from Ronald Pfumbidzai delightfully headed in by Victor Letsoalo - was enough to secure victory for a Celtic side who in all honesty did not enjoy many goal opportunities on the night.

Sundowns, on the other hand, had a number of very good scoring chances. They even had the ball in the back of the net through Peter Shalulile’s second-half header, but the Namibian’s effort was ruled off-side, correctly so.

There was also a shot by Hlompho Kekana which struck the woodwork while Celtic keeper Jackson Mabokgwane pulled off a series of fine saves throughout the 90 minutes in Pretoria. The likes of Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane also missed out on some decent chances.

The point is, with a bit more luck, Sundowns could easily have had a goal or two and may well have been heading to the semi-finals instead of the Free State side.

It, therefore, would be unfair to make any early judgments on the Brazilians’ new coaching setup – consisting of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela. The trio, of course, having taken over from the man who won five league titles with Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane.

Article continues below

What they can take from Sunday’s outing in Atteridgeville is that there is plenty of energy and creativity in the Sundowns ranks, as witnessed by the chances created.

There was also decent fluency and cohesion in possession, a positive sign considering that a number of new players made their debut, including Shalulile, Nyiko Mobbie, Haashim Domingo, Kermit Erasmus and Aubrey Modiba.

The stakes will, however, increase for the Tshwane side and their new coaching team as their league opener with awaits this coming Saturday.