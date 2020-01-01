‘No need for baseless rumours’ - Amuneke dismisses Super Eagles job interest

With the current Super Eagles boss yet to sign a new deal, the 49-year-old former player has been linked with the role in recent times

Former coach Emmanuel Amuneke has insisted he has no interest in coaching the national team at the moment.

The 49-year-old has been linked with the Super Eagles job lately along with other ex-internationals as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to reach an agreement with current coach Gernot Rohr.

The former Super Eagles winger is currently a sporting director with Egyptian club El Makkasa after leaving the coaching role and insisted he is focused on helping his side achieve greater success after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m not seeking for Super Eagles job, I have made myself clear, and I don’t need to be repeating myself,’ Amuneke told Brila FM.

“Nobody knows my life more than God like I said if it is the will of God one day, I will coach the national team.

“You have a coach there in the team, and I have made it very clear, the coach himself has done very well so there’s no need for baseless rumours.

“I have my own challenges that I have to face and see, I hope that post Covid-19 we will be in a position to see if we can reform our team and then get back to the plans we have in mind.”

Amuneke started his coaching career with Nigeria U17 and guided the Golden Eaglets to win the 2015 World Cup in .

After a stint with Al Khartoum, he was appointed as manager of the Tanzania national team and qualified the East African country for their first in 39 years.

Amuneke was, however, relieved of his job following poor results at Afcon, where the Taifa Stars failed to win a single game in the tournament before joining El Makkasa.