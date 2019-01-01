'No more wh**es in Paris!' - PSG fans barrack Neymar on return to first team

The Brazilian endured a predictably heated return to Parc des Princes in his first game since the end of a bitter summer transfer window

Neymar was given a rough reception on his return to first-team duty, with fans targeting both the Brazilian and his father with insulting banners and chants on Saturday.

The forward had played no part in PSG's opening four matches as a seemingly endless transfer saga involving played out.

But when transfer deadline day came and went on September 2 without any resolution, Neymar remained on the books at Parc des Princes.

Having featured in two international friendlies for following the end of the window, Saturday marked his first game for PSG in the 2018-19 as the reigning French champions took on .

Neymar is far from a fans' favourite at the club following the summer's exit shenanigans, though, and the PSG 'Ultras' made their feelings known before and during the match.

The striker's name was greeted with a chorus of boos and jeers when read out over the tannoy prior to kick-off, in contrast with the shouts of support afforded to the rest of the starting XI.

And if he happened to look up at the stands, Neymar would have seen a number of less than friendly messages.

"Neymar Sr, sell your son in Vila Mimosa," read one banner, referring to a neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro notorious for prostitution.

Another expressed hope that the Brazilian would ultimately end up at Camp Nou: "€20m to join Messi, no more wh**es in Paris."

Neymar may have been expecting such a hostile welcome back to Parc des Princes, after making clear his wishes to leave PSG over the summer.

Hours before the game, PSG's Ultras warned him that winning back their affections would be no easy matter, while encouraging fellow fans to show their anger on Saturday.

“In a footballing sense, Neymar is one of the greatest players of his generation, but that's far from the most important thing for us today. What we reproach him for is being disrespectful on several occasions towards our club, even to have humiliated it at times," a statement released by the Collectif Ultras Paris explained.

“He has put in place a disastrous communication strategy to try and force a move to Barcelona, one of our main European rivals, leaving his entourage to speak in his place... except when it comes to discussing his best memories!

“At a time when he has made no public statement, let alone an apology, he will soon return to the field of our Parc des Princes, and we are legitimately more than sceptical about him playing another season in our jersey.

“The Virage Auteuil, in which the most loyal supporters of the club are grouped, has the duty to show him that all his actions cannot be without consequence.

"Therefore, we invite all the Parisian supporters who have felt hurt at one point or another to show him that he no longer has the right to make mistakes and the path of redemption will be long... very long. It's out of the question that we will penalise the team due to a single player.”