The highly-rated tactician explained that when clubs enter negotiations they have the right to address issues or concerns regarding the proposed deal

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena has made it clear that he has no sympathy for SuperSport United ahead of their Tshwane Derby clash on Sunday.



On Thursday, SuperSport head coach Gavin Hunt bemoaned how his thin squad has left him with limited options when it comes to selection. This is because the SuperSport trio of Ricardo Goss, Grant Magerman and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are on loan from Sundowns, are ineligible to play against their parent club.



“That’s how the deal was done and I was not involved in that, so it is very difficult to sympathize,” Mokwena told the media.



“But I like Gavin a lot. I have a very soft spot for him. So, I have very big respect for Gavin Hunt but he is an old campaigner who knows how to go around these things and I’m sure he will have solutions.



"He has good players in his team and I’m sure he will find solutions for that," the reigning PSL Coach of the Season continued.



“This thing didn’t start now with Sundowns and I think the clubs also have the right to enter into these negotiations and discussions with the club."



The former Orlando Pirates assistant coach also added that no one forced SuperSport, who are enjoying a good working relationship with Sundowns, to accept the deal.



“It is their priority to decide to not agree and if the clubs make the agreement and then after they feel they are being crippled, no one has forced them to sign these agreements," he added.



“I know what the experience of SuperSport management is. Stan [Matthews, the club CEO] is someone I have huge respect for and he knows exactly how to run his club."



The MTN8 quarter-final clash between SuperSport and Sundowns will be played at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria.