According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Sancho's advisers have turned down Getafe president Angel Torres.

Getafe recently tried to sign the attacker, who is currently without a club. Sancho was reportedly open to the move in principle, but the two sides could not agree on wages.

In a recent report, the Telegraph said Getafe had offered Sancho a contract until next summer on wages of only around €12,000 a week (about €400,000 until the end of the season). His Manchester United contract, which expired at the end of June, had paid the former Borussia Dortmund player almost €300,000 a week, roughly 25 times as much.

Jadon Sancho's wage demands were too high for Getafe

Getafe's offer was worth considerably more than the Telegraph reported, according to Marca. The LaLiga club would not meet Sancho's demands, however: the Englishman reportedly wanted €3 million net for the rest of the season.

Next matches UBL Copa del Rey 14:00 GET

Instead, Marca reports that Sancho has chosen a considerably more lucrative destination. The 26-year-old is said to have an offer from the Arab world that would meet his demands. Sancho may therefore be heading to Saudi Arabia, although he was also linked with Arabian Falcons FC from Dubai (United Arab Emirates) a few weeks ago.

Getty Images

Having made his breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund and become one of the world's best young attacking players, Sancho would now turn his back on European football. Manchester United paid Dortmund a hefty €85 million transfer fee for the 23-cap England international in 2021, but he never lived up to the high expectations at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho's only good recent spell came at Borussia Dortmund

His only really good spell in recent years came on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the second half of the 2023/24 season, when he helped them reach the Champions League final, among other achievements. Another return to Dortmund this summer was discussed, but no concrete negotiations ever took place.

At United, the skilful dribbler had long had no future. Loans to Chelsea and Aston Villa over the past two seasons did not work out as hoped, and Sancho's career increasingly stalled. Since his contract in Manchester ended, Sancho has yet to find a new club. Alongside Getafe, clubs from Italy and Turkey were apparently among those to express interest.