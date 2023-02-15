No Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates in Caf Super League - Mamelodi Sundowns to represent SA - report

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly agreed to take part in the inaugural Caf Super League next season as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates miss out.

The Soweto giants were tipped to take part in the competition

Percy Tau's Al Ahly, Wydad and Simba to compete in Super League

Downs accepted an invitation from Caf

WHAT HAPPENED?: The original plan proposed 24 clubs from 16 African countries to compete in the eagerly-anticipated lucrative continental tournament with Chiefs and Pirates tipped to take part in the competition.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe stated that the Super League would be the “most fundamental intervention to the significant improvement of the quality of football in Africa” and promised $100-million (R1,8 billion) in prize-money with $11.6-million (R210 million) for the winner.

MTN FC have now reported that only eight teams will compete in the showpiece which will start in August this year.

WHAT WAS SAID?:"Mamelodi Sundowns will be one of the inaugural eight clubs in the new African Super League to get underway in August as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has had to scale back drastically on its grandiose plans to revolutionize African football," a report read.

"Six months before the planned launch there remains little official information, but MTNFC can reveal that the South African champions have agreed to participate in the inaugural edition.

"They will be the only South African side in the field, made up of teams from eight different countries. The others are Petro Atletico from Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe, Al Ahly from Egypt, Horoya from Guinea, Wydad Casablanca from Morocco, Tanzania’s Simba and Esperance of Tunisia."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have been perennial campaigners in Caf competitions especially the Champions League in the last 10 years having won the tournament in 2016.

So their invitation to the take part in Super League wouldn't come as a surprise as they are one of the top African clubs at the moment.

However, it is unclear how their participation in the new tournament would affect their involvement in PSL and Champions League.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Caf is expected to make an announcement regarding the Super League in the near future as we edge closer to August.