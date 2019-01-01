No honeymoon for Lakay and Mamelodi Sundowns will train on Christmas day - Mosimane

The Brazilians return to North Africa where they recently frustrated Wydad Casablanca

Newly-wedded midfielder Lyle Lakay will not be given time off for his honeymoon while coach Pitso Mosimane declares his team has the right mentality to deal with USM Alger.

Sundowns will clash agains the Algerian champions away in a Caf Group C match on Saturday.

The Brazilians were due to depart for on Monday and Lakay, who had a wedding last weekend was set to be part of the travelling squad.

Because of his wedding, the 28-year-old missed the Premier Soccer League match against last Saturday.

“No honeymoon. Honeymoon now? Are you a professional player or what? He chose to marry in between the season so he must come now,” said Mosimane as per Far Post.

“We need him. He knows he must come back. He must be on the flight on Monday. The honeymoon, he will do it in May.”

The Brazilians will be back in North Africa after holding Moroccan giants 0-0 earlier this month.

It was the first time for Sundowns to avoid defeat in four visits to Wydad.

After managing a point on the road, Mosimane feels they now know how to face North Africans away.

The Downs coach also revealed they will have a training session on Christmas Day as they prepare for this crucial mission against USM Alger.

“We leave on Monday, Tuesday we don’t train. We will train on the 25th. We will try maybe to do something [for Christmas] with the embassy. We can do something for the boys. We will see. If we don’t we will see what we do at the hotel to pep ourselves up. We have to train on Christmas Day… That’s when I do tactics,” Mosimane said.

Article continues below

“USM is not an easy team. Same mentality, same culture, and the grand stand you will see. It’s normal. The stadium is full. We have the mentality to play that game. We know how to play against the North Africans. We can deal with that. I believe we can win. I think we’ve got a chance to win this one more than in Casablanca. They are dangerous upfront but I believe we can win.”

Mosimane hopes for the return of in-form striker Mauricio Affonso after he missed the Polokwane match, while the coach also prays for defender Mosa Lebusa to be fit after getting injured last weekend.

Sundowns enjoy a two-point lead in Group C and after this trip to Algeria, and they host the same side on January 10.