No Hibernian deal for former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon

Moon looks set to continue plying his trade in South Africa for the upcoming season following his failed attempt to move to Scottish club Hibernian

Former striker Ryan Moon's hopes of securing a move abroad have been dealt a major blow following 's decision not to offer him a contract.

Moon spent the past few weeks on trial at the Scottish club in an attempt to secure a European deal.

However, a local publication, Edinburghlive, reports that Moon didn't do enough to convince manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The left-footed striker played in three friendly matches for Hibernian during his trial period.

He found the back of the net in Hibernian's 3-2 loss to Arbroath after coming on as a second-half substitute in his first match.

Moon also featured in the Scottish club's 3-1 win over Dunfermline before playing his final match for the East End Park-based outfit in the 4-3 win at Carlisle United earlier this week.

Despite his efforts, Hibernian still didn't see the need to offer the 22-year-old a deal and now Moon has to continue looking for a new home elsewhere.

Article continues below

The Pietermaritzburg-born marksman is expected to return to this week.

In June, Moon told Goal he was still weighing up his options - this was soon after leaving Kaizer Chiefs whom he spent three seasons between 2016 and 2019.

have not ruled out the possibility of re-signing their former striker, but as things stand, no talks have been held between the two parties.