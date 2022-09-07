No Gyan-Ghana talks over 2022 World Cup participation – George Boateng

The forward who featured in 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions recently hinted he is ready should a call-up come his way

Ghana assistant coach George Boateng has revealed that they have held no talks with Asamoah Gyan over the possibility of featuring in the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Gyan, who is the country’s leading goal scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances, is currently without a team since he left Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities in 2021.

"Out of respect for the player [Gyan] and as a friend of mine as a person, I would prefer to discuss this issue with him in person, rather than share [it] with the outside world," Boateng stated, as quoted by Citi Sports Online.

"We haven’t spoken to Gyan yet, so we will not disclose anything until we have spoken to the player himself.

"We as staff, have so much respect for Gyan. As a player and person, he is a very good friend of mine, and what he has done for Ghana is amazing. Top goal scorer, six goals at the World Cup, it’s amazing. You can only applaud his achievement".

In a previous interview, the former Udinese forward hinted he may welcome a call-up to feature for the Black Stars in Qatar, but added he was yet to speak with anyone in the technical team.

"I haven't announced my retirement," Gyan, who turns 37 two days before Ghana's Group H opener against Portugal on November 24, told BBC Sport.

"Anything can happen, you know. It's happened before, talking about Cameroon in 1994, with Roger Milla coming back from retirement to play in a World Cup."

"Honestly I haven't spoken to anybody at all. It's part of the plan. I just want to make sure I see how my body reacts first. I just need to get to some level and then I can say I'm ready.

"Everything looks positive, so we'll see what happens. There might be a surprise."

Ghana’s squad to face Brazil in a friendly on September 23 at Stade Oceane in Le Harve, France was named on Tuesday.

The African nation will also play Nicaragua in Spain on September 27 and later against Switzerland as part of their preparation for the November-December global bonanza.