No guarantees for Billiat and Khune at Kaizer Chiefs - Middendorp

The veteran tactician knows what to expect from the KwaZulu-Natal side in the lucrative tournament

coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed Khama Billiat and Anthony Akumu will be included in the 18-man squad for their clash against Royal Eagles.

The Soweto giants are set to take on Eagles in this season's Nedbank Cup Last 32 round match at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue, the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Attacker Billiat has not featured for Chiefs since December 2019 due to injury, while new signing Akumu is now able to play for Amakhosi after receiving his work permit.

“So far‚ I’m aware that these questions are coming so let me put it straight in – Anthony Akumu will be in the squad‚ and Khama Billiat will be in the squad too. Itumeleng ‘Itu’ Khune will also be in the squad‚” Middendorp told the reporters on Tuesday.



Middendorp knows what to expect from Eagles, who are struggling in the National First Division (NFD) having failed to win their last four matches.

“The preparations for the Cup games is no different. We are playing a team that’s struggling to stay in the NFD. I went to watch them play in Pietermaritzburg," he said.

“I’m expecting a lot of movement (from Royal Eagles). They are a good side. They have some experienced players.”

The German mentor can't guarantee second-choice goalkeeper Khune, midfielder Akumu and Billiat game time against Eagles.

“It will be the core of the players we have used in the . We had no competitive game last week. [But] we will not set up because everybody deserves [a game]‚” he added.

"If it is Itu‚ Khama‚ whoever – please‚ we have a respectable team and squad for selection and sometimes players must wait for their opportunity‚ and whenever it is right.”

Chiefs will be hoping to avoid an upset having lost to NFD side TS Galaxy in last season's Nedbank Cup final.