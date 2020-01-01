No guarantee Kaizer Chiefs would have gone on to win PSL title - Ajax Cape Town's Mosiatlhaga

The 25-year-old has also shared his thoughts on the Urban Warriors who are in a good position to secure promotion to the top-flight

Cape Town attacker Abednego Mosiatlhaga says there is no guarantee that would have gone on to win this season's title.

Amakhosi are currently sitting at the top of the league standings with the season having been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic since last month.

While Mosiatlhaga's Ajax are placed at the top of the National First Division (NFD) log and that competition has also been suspended because of the deadly virus.

The former winger has insisted it is important to ensure the season is completed.

“I just think we should get back on the field when it is safe to do so, whenever that may be, and finish the season,” Mosiatlhaga told Daily Sun.

“I’ve seen in they have cancelled the rest of the season and crowned the team at the top as champions.

The Belgian First Division A's board of directors had agreed to propose to cancel the season early during the current coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.

Should this proposal be accepted, , who have Bafana Bafana international Percy Tau on their books, will be awarded the title.

“I’m not sure that would work here at home because our leagues are tightly contested," he said.

"There are quite a lot of games left and it is hard to tell which team would go on to clinch the title."

When looking at the PSL log, Chiefs are four points above second-placed , who have a game in hand, while Ajax have a seven-point lead atop the NFD table.

“Chiefs, for instance, might be at the top of the table, but you can’t really say without a doubt they would have gone on to win the league," he added.

“It is the same with us, we’re currently top of the Championship but the teams below us feel they can catch up if the season resumes.

“It would not be fair to crown any team champion. There is no telling at the moment how the season would finish.”

Mosiatlhaga is the NFD top goalscorer having hit the back of the net 16 times.