No goal scored in four games: Orlando Pirates' reliance on Mhango is starting to show

The Sea Robbers have not found the back of the net since February 26 against Black Leopards. Could there be a goalscoring problem at the club?

may be sitting comfortably in the top eight after their early struggles to the season but their failure to score goals is a cause of concern.

Josef Zinnbauer's men failed to find the back of the net for a second successive game against on Saturday as both sides played to a disappointing 0-0 draw.

While it may be too early to start criticising their striking department, it is evident that their attacking players aren't doing enough to convert the chances the team creates.

The match against the Students highlighted problems in the attacking third because it has now been four competitive games without a goal for the Sea Robbers.

Before the suspension of the current campaign which returned last week, Pirates had failed to find the back of the net in their matches against and , losing to their nemesis 1-0 before drawing 0-0 away to Golden Arrows.

The goalscoring problem appears to persist following their goalless draws against and Wits over the past week.

And could only mean one thing, that when Gabadinho Mhango isn't scoring, then no one in the team is capable of doing the job.

But the root of the problem stems from last year when the technical team decided to rely heavily on Mhango - it's not only the mistake Zinnbauer made when he arrived but the previous coach did the same by sidelining the likes of Justin Shonga and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Mhango's rise to prominence in Bucs shirt made the technical team forget about the importance of giving other strikers a chance for times like this.

The reliance on Mhango for goals is slowly hurting Pirates and there's little Zinnbauer can do now with the season already in its final stage.

Rotating the squad and giving other players such as Mabasa a chance may be a good idea just like how other coaches have done in managing the workload of matches but it could further add to the goalscoring problems because the majority of the attackers are not at the same level as Mhango.

It's clear from the matches Pirates have played that opposition defenders are wiser when dealing with the Malawi international - and have not given him space to either take shots at goal or even attempt to enter the 18-yard box.

The issue of frustration on Mhango's part has also played a massive part in him firing blanks in recent matches.

He is a player who's used to scoring and his failure to bang them in has resulted in desperation for goals - and that requires the mental strength to be able to deal with that kind of the pressure, especially at a big club like Pirates.

The remaining five games will be crucial in how Zinnbauer solves this goalscoring problem which could be a crisis if Mhango doesn't find his goalscoring boots in the remaining five matches but it could be late to bring back Mabasa at this stage.