'No excuses, we have to deliver vs USM Alger' – Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

The Brazilians are seeking to maintain their unbeaten run and maintain top spot in Group C

coach Pitso Mosimane says there are no excuses for failing to deliver against USM Alger on Saturday, following a Christmas Day spent mixing fun and serious business ahead of their Group C clash.

The Brazilians are in keen to extend their unbeaten run in this group to three games, after a 3-0 home win over Petro Atletico and a goalless draw with away.

Arriving in Algeria enjoying a two-point lead at the top of their group, Mosimane is leaving no room for justifying failure to do well against USM Alger.

“We have to focus on the game, we have to deliver, there is no time for excuses,” Mosimane told the Mamelodi Sundowns official website.

After landing in Algeria on Tuesday, Mosimane’s charges went through their paces at training on Christmas Day preparing for Saturday’s showdown.

Traditionally, Sundowns players are given a day off to celebrate Christmas with their families and friends.

But this year they had to enjoy their Christmas festivities while in camp as they tried to strike a balance while gearing up for the crucial USM Alger assignment.

“We had to balance the work and leisure, I had to ensure that my players don’t miss the theme of Christmas,” Mosimane added.

“We set up a program that was a win-win for all of us. We trained on Christmas day, but we also had a braai after training. We had singing, red hats, to celebrate, we had fun.”

Mosimane, meanwhile, is regarding their Algerian opponents like any other North African team they have faced.

“They have a very good attack, we expect what we always get in North Africa, but we should be ready,” he continued.

“What’s important is that we play the way we always play, and if we do that then we can come out with a good result.”

Other Group C matches will see Wydad Casablanca and Petro Atletico face each other on the same night in Casablanca.