No excuses, Broos should guide Bafana Bafana to 2023 Afcon finals - Safa president Jordaan

Danny Jordaan has made it known that there will be no excuse for Bafana Bafana not to qualify for the 2023 Afcon finals.

Jordaan feels Bafana are well-prepared for the Afcon qualifiers

The 1996 Afcon champions will take on Liberia home and away

SA failed to qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon

WHAT HAPPENED? The South African Football Association president was speaking on Sunday ahead of March's 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

Bafana are scheduled to take on Liberia home and away as they look to secure their spot in the continental tournament which will be hosted by Ivory Coast next year, having failed to qualify for the 2021 edition in Cameroon.

Jordaan believes coach Hugo Broos' side has had good preparations for the two crucial matches and also discussed Safa's ambition of winning the 2027 Women's World Cup hosting rights.

WHAT DID JORDAAN SAY?: “We have given the coach a lot of friendly matches to prepare, otherwise it would have been about nine months without a match," Jordaan told Sunday World.

"So, there is no excuse. After Afcon, we will start with the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers for the tournament that will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

“If you look back, you must remember that the Fifa men’s and women’s World Cups in 2018 and 2019 were not good for African teams but the debate has now shifted after the recent World Cup in Qatar after Morocco made history by reaching the semi-finals," he continued.

"Now there will be a lot of interest in African teams and we need to be there and to take part. Our bidding team will also be in New Zealand for our bid to host the 2027 Women’s Cup in South Africa.

“We want to bring the Women’s World Cup to South Africa – we have the world-class facilities and the stadiums to host the tournament. This will be a serious, hectic and challenging year for Safa."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The top two teams from South Africa's 2023 Afcon qualifying group, Group K, which is made up of Morocco, Liberia and Bafana, will book their places in the finals.

Current group leaders, Morocco are on the verge of booking their spot in the finals having defeated Bafana and Liberia in the first two matches.

Bafana will qualify for Africa's biggest football tournament for the 11th time if they defeat Liberia home and away.

The Southern African giants recorded wins over Sierra Leone, Botswana and Mozambique before drawing with Angola in friendly matches between September and November last year as part of their preparations for the qualifiers.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SOUTH AFRICA? Broos' side will be at home in their first Group K match against Liberia's Lone Star who will then play host to Bafana in the second encounter.

The two teams have met twice in the past with Bafana winning 2-1 at home before drawing 1-1 with the Lone Stars away in the 2002 Afcon qualifiers.