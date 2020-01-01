No doubt about Maluleka's love for Kaizer Chiefs - Ndlanya

The retired striker looks at why the midfielder decided to leave Amakhosi for the Brazilians

Former striker Pollen Ndlanya has come out in defence of midfielder George Maluleka following his recent move to , saying the switch is all about business.

Maluleka joined the Brazilians on a three-year deal and Ndlanya explained that the 31-year-old’s love for the Naturena-based side means he wanted to stay but its clear Chiefs didn’t want to retain him.

In addition, the former hitman warned the Tembisa-born player to work extra hard because it will not be an easy challenge under coach Pitso Mosimane.

“I think George engaged Chiefs but the club didn’t show any interest in keeping him. Knowing him, he loves Chiefs, he would have loved to leave the club having done something great for the club,” Ndlanya told Isolezwe.

“It’s important to understand that this is a business decision, his feelings or emotions must be set aside. Maluleka’s decision to leave Chiefs is purely based on business.

“This means the players that were competing with him for a place in the team must now step up to the plate and fill the gap because he was an important member of the team.

“Honestly, all the Chiefs players must be motivated after Maluleka’s departure to join arch-rivals.”

Exploring the former SuperSport United midfielder’s chances at Chloorkop, Ndlanya believes it will not be easy in Tshwane.

“Maluleka has taken a decision to join Sundowns knowing very well what challenges he will face there,” he added.

“I don’t think it will be easy for him. Maybe it’s now time for him to challenge himself because is now 31 and that means he must have to work harder than before.”

At Sundowns, Maluleka will compete against the likes of the skipper Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali, Tiyani Mabunda as well as Rivaldo Coetzee among other players in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, as he will have to wait until the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League ( ) season to make his debut, the enterprising midfielder will look to settle down with his new teammates.

As things stand, Maluleka leaves coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops at the summit of the log with 48 points and facing competition from Masandawana who occupy the second spot with 44 points from one game less.

The two PSL giants are set to face off against each other in the second round when the season resumes after it was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.