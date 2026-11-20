Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bayern Munich board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has raised questions over Jamal Musiala's ability to recover his previous level after returning from injury, hinting that a continued dip in form could open the door to a review of the financial terms of his contract, which runs until 2030 and includes an annual salary of more than 25 million euros, according to reports.

Advertisement

Rummenigge's comments, reported by German network "Sky", came as Musiala returned to action in the 1-1 draw with Cologne. The Germany international had been out injured for two months and came off the bench in the second half, with doubts over his sporting future still lingering.

Asked whether he shared the fears of honorary president Uli Hoeness that Musiala might not regain his previous level, Rummenigge refused to rule it out. It was, he said, "entirely possible and not out of the question".

Past experience with similar injuries, he added, suggests players struggle to get back to the level they were producing beforehand.

His worries went beyond the football. Rummenigge also turned to the financial burden of Musiala's contract, which reportedly pays him more than 25 million euros a year. If the player can't consistently deliver the level expected of him, Rummenigge suggested, that salary would be open to discussion.

Advertisement Advertisement

Any such discussion would involve the player, his family and his agency, the Bayern board member explained. He warned that salaries like these could become unsustainable without the expected sporting return, but stressed that everything would hinge on how Musiala's condition develops in the period ahead.

Related Topics

Hoeness had opened the debate over Musiala's future. The player suffered two setbacks over the summer, followed by health problems that kept him off the pitch for spells, and Hoeness publicly questioned whether he could recover his previous level. He also pointed to the high value of his contract.

For now, though, Rummenigge ruled out an exit. He said he couldn't imagine Musiala wanting to leave Bayern, nor did he expect another club to move for him given his current circumstances.

Advertisement

The club would keep examining the financial side, he stressed. No actual talks had yet taken place with the player or his representatives, and what he had put forward amounted to no more than ideas and possibilities about Musiala's future.