No Cape Town City talks for Cavin Johnson

The former Usuthu boss has explained that he has not been approached by the Citizens to replace McCarthy

Former coach Cavin Johnson has revealed he is not currently engaged in talks with , and is taking it easy and catching up on the latest coaching trends.

The Johannesburg-born manager is currently without a club, but he has already linked with the vacant coaching job at the Citizens following the departure of Benni McCarthy.

In the wake of the former Bafana striker’s axing on Monday morning, media reports immediately surfaced that the former Platinum Stars boss is gunning for the job in the Mother City.

“No, nothing as yet. I’m just taking it easy and catching up on other football matters that are happening around the world of coaching,” Johnson told Goal.

The 60-year-old parted ways with Usuthu in September this year after failing to guide the club to a victory in the current Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

He has since been replaced by Jozef Vukusic, but is now linked with the job to succeed the former Uefa winner.

Together with ex- Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral, the duo has been touted as frontrunners for the job to replace the all-time Bafana Bafana top scorer.

McCarthy’s future has been a subject of speculation following his team’s failure to defend their MTN8 trophy, missing out on the Telkom Knockout Cup as well as their lukewarm displays in the league this term.

The 2018/19 MTN8 champions were dispatched out of the competition by to deny them an opportunity to defend the trophy and were defeated by in the TKO competition.

Meanwhile, under McCarthy, City has managed a single victory this season, but have drawn five and lost three games as they occupy the 13th spot on the PSL table.

With chairman John Comitis having appointed McCarthy’s assistant Vasili Manousakis as the interim manager, it remains to be seen if either of Johnson or Ertugral will land the job and make a return to the top flight.